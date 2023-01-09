ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Decatur townhome community sells for $18.2 million

The 122-unit Avondale Townhomes in Decatur was recently sold for $18.2 million. Lightwater Capital Investments sold the property, located at 1055 Holcombe Road, to Think Multifamily Holdings. GREA represented Lightwater in the transaction. The community was built in 1972 and features a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Think Multifamily...
DECATUR, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Three-home building proposed for tiny lot near Piedmont Park

Atlanta’s Midtown Development Review Committee is considering a proposal from developers to build a five-story, three-residence building — complete with car elevator — on a 0.13-acre lot near the southwestern corner of Piedmont Park. The proposed building would replace an existing 2,648-square-foot bungalow, circa 1920, at 261...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City. ATLANTA — District 3 Council member Byron Amos released the following statement addressing speculation over the Walmart Supercenter located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City:. “Recently, there has been an...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Another Krog Street Market Restaurant Closes

Bar Mercado, the Latin American restaurant backed by the Castellucci Hospitality Group, closed at the end of December after five years at Krog Street Market. President and CEO Federico Castellucci confirmed the closure saying there are no plans to replace Bar Mercado with another restaurant from the group, but will continue operating food stall Recess at the market in partnership with Erik Göranson and chef Whitney Wood.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023

Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homes, businesses severely damaged in Austell, Lithia Springs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An Austell neighborhood took a big hit from Thursday’s severe storms. Several homes were severely damaged or destroyed after trees fell on them. "Just snapped in half, fell into my bedroom, my parents' bedroom, and our bathroom," said Bryan Varela. Varela says the damage inside...
AUSTELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams

ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department officials continue investigating a massive fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. The fire broke out around noon Monday at the Terraces at Highbury Court Apartments at 50 Mt. Zion Rd. SW in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. According...
ATLANTA, GA
InsideHook

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station

The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
ATLANTA, GA

