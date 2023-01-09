Read full article on original website
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Decatur townhome community sells for $18.2 million
The 122-unit Avondale Townhomes in Decatur was recently sold for $18.2 million. Lightwater Capital Investments sold the property, located at 1055 Holcombe Road, to Think Multifamily Holdings. GREA represented Lightwater in the transaction. The community was built in 1972 and features a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Think Multifamily...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Three-home building proposed for tiny lot near Piedmont Park
Atlanta’s Midtown Development Review Committee is considering a proposal from developers to build a five-story, three-residence building — complete with car elevator — on a 0.13-acre lot near the southwestern corner of Piedmont Park. The proposed building would replace an existing 2,648-square-foot bungalow, circa 1920, at 261...
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City
Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City. ATLANTA — District 3 Council member Byron Amos released the following statement addressing speculation over the Walmart Supercenter located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City:. “Recently, there has been an...
Eater
Another Krog Street Market Restaurant Closes
Bar Mercado, the Latin American restaurant backed by the Castellucci Hospitality Group, closed at the end of December after five years at Krog Street Market. President and CEO Federico Castellucci confirmed the closure saying there are no plans to replace Bar Mercado with another restaurant from the group, but will continue operating food stall Recess at the market in partnership with Erik Göranson and chef Whitney Wood.
Residents welcome Sandy Springs mixed-use project but with affordable housing concerns
The builder planning to transform a Sandy Springs plaza into mixed-use development was pressed by residents on housing a...
Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023
Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Pinky Cole responds to employees’ lawsuit claiming she kept 25% of tips for owners, managers
ATLANTA — Pinky Cole, the celebrity owner of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan, is responding after her former employees filed a lawsuit against the restaurant entrepreneur. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke exclusively with a current employee who said he is treated and paid well. The employee, who asked...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
fox5atlanta.com
Homes, businesses severely damaged in Austell, Lithia Springs
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An Austell neighborhood took a big hit from Thursday’s severe storms. Several homes were severely damaged or destroyed after trees fell on them. "Just snapped in half, fell into my bedroom, my parents' bedroom, and our bathroom," said Bryan Varela. Varela says the damage inside...
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams
ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department officials continue investigating a massive fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. The fire broke out around noon Monday at the Terraces at Highbury Court Apartments at 50 Mt. Zion Rd. SW in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. According...
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
Tornado damage, power outages reported across North Georgia and metro Atlanta
Severe storms, including tornadoes, were reported in Georgia Thursday afternoon, causing damage to towns, including metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Lawsuit filed by friend of Secoriea Turner's family targets former Atlanta mayor, police chief
ATLANTA - The family friend who was driving when an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle was shot and killed at the same site where Rayshard Brooks was killed in the summer of 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the former Atlanta mayor, police chief and many others. Omar Ivery was...
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
