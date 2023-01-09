Read full article on original website
Jurors at Indiana murder trial to be picked out of county
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Jurors at the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from outside the county where the crime took place, a judge said Friday. Allen County Judge Fran Gull said in court that attorneys for...
Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County. The Grand Lake Task Force received information that a Cooper Rademacher was wanted by authorities from Williams County, Ohio, for a Failure to Appear Warrant. The Grand Lake Task Force also had information that this subject may be in the Wapakoneta area. The Grand Lake Task Force was able to locate the subject driving and coordinated with the Wapakoneta Police Department to make a traffic stop.
Man suspected of killing a Dollar Tree employee in Upper Sandusky with a machete enters insanity plea
The man charged with killing a female employee at a Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky on New Year's Day enters an insanity plea on the charges. 27-year-old Bethel Bekele has been indicted on aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault for the death of 22-year-old Keris Riebel. This week he entered his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on the charges. On January 1st, the Upper Sandusky Police Department was called to the Dollar Tree for a man waving a machete around inside the store. During the investigation, detectives learned that Bekele struck Riebel multiple times with the machete. When officers arrived, they found her dead, and Bekele was located a short time later and taken into custody.
Markiesha Blackman indicted on five counts of aggravated arson for fire on W. O'Connor
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman was indicted on five counts of aggravated arson for starting a fire at a home that had people inside back in November. 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman was indicted this week by the Allen County Grand Jury. Blackman is still in the Allen County Jail on a $350,000 bond. Lima police say that back on November 22, 2022, a fire was intentionally set at 125 West O'Connor. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely. A witness saw Blackman leave the residence before the fire started. She was arrested shortly after.
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
OSHP troopers in Auglaize County recover a missing and endangered child from Michigan
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A missing child from Marysville, Michigan turned into a local story when the child was recovered in Auglaize County last night. At 6 p.m. yesterday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a description of the vehicle of an individual believed to be transporting a missing and endangered child. Just before 9 p.m., Wapakoneta Post state troopers stopped a vehicle matching that description in Auglaize County and initiated a traffic stop. The child was found in the vehicle, unharmed, and taken back to Michigan. The suspect was taken into custody and will face charges in Marysville, Michigan.
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
City Life/Rally Point Lima hosts free concert for youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rally Point Youth Center was packed with kids from Lima and beyond coming to enjoy free live music. City Life/Rally Point Lima held a free concert for kids and teens from Lima and the surrounding counties. There were three musical guests, with one performing group coming all the way from Grand Rapids, Michigan. They have hosted concerts in the past, but this is their first since the pandemic began. With young people coming to these events from both Lima and areas as far as Bluffton, and even Findlay, it turns into not just a night to enjoy music, but an opportunity to socialize and make new friends.
Café Conversations series provides information on health resources
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's is working to support good health in an area of Lima that has been identified for improvement by the census. Using census records and medical data, census track 129 was designated as an Ohio Health Improvement Zone. Mercy Health received grant funding to help increase awareness of resources available to Lima residents to improve their health.
Allen County Regional Airport provides insight on the impact of this morning's FAA system outage
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a slow day for air travel after an FAA system outage. Our Nathan Kitchens went to the Allen County Airport to learn more about the outage and how that affects small airports like Allen County. It was a rocky start for airlines across the...
Derry Glenn inviting the community to the "I Have A Dream" Awards Dinner and MLK Walk
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima area continues to dream on. This upcoming Sunday marks Lima's annual "I Have Dream" Awards Dinner. For over 40 years the City of Lima has celebrated local activists for their dedication to inspiring change as well as keeping our neighborhoods strong. This year's awards will be held at the Bradfield Community Center (550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805) at 5 p.m.
Allen Lima Leadership gets some insight into programs from the United Way of Greater Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - "Court Advocacy", "Rock Steady", and "Healthy You" were all topics at the Allen Lima Leadership's "Impact Day". Those are all programs that the United Way of Greater Lima support to make a positive impact in the Lima region. The United Way works for the health, education, and financial stability of residents, and being able to talk to the members of the Allen Lima Leadership class is a way to get their message out and possibly get board members and volunteers.
City of Lima offering a new pre-employment and internship opportunity for young adults
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The department of small business and workforce development's GenNext is Lima's newest opportunity for Gen Z. GenNext offers young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 pre-employment education as well as an eight-week, part-time internship. Pre-employment education sessions will include financial literacy, interviewing, resume writing, and overall professionalism. During the application process applicants will have an opportunity to identify their career field of interest and be matched with similar paid internships. All internships will be located in the lima area in partnership with over 15 local businesses. The City of Lima continues to accept employer interest in GenNext's summer internships.
You can give your gently used furniture or appliances a second life by donating them to the Lima ReStore
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If Santa gifted you with new furniture or appliances for Christmas, chances are you may have old appliances that still work but are no longer needed. Before ending up in a landfill, you can give those items a second life by donating them to the Lima ReStore.
Nominations are being sought for the 2023 Jefferson Awards
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They give their time and talent to help others expecting nothing in return. They are volunteers and many agencies and organizations couldn't manage without them. Nominations are now being sought for the 2023 Jefferson Awards for public service. We all know someone that fits the bill of always saying yes when asked to help or the person that steps up in a time of need. This recognition is open to adults and youths in Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, and Van Wert Counties. Winners not only get a medallion but also a monetary donation to a non-profit of their choice.
Lima Public Library offers interactive transistor circuitry class
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids learned not only what transistors, LEDs, and resistors are, but also how to put them together. The Lima Public Library brought a retired engineer to give a hands-on lesson about circuitry to students. They learned about different electrical components, examined them under a magnifying glass, and built their own transistor circuits to take home.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith heading to Washington D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a gathering of national leaders exchanging ideas and looking for solutions to improve their communities. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is heading to Washington D.C. for her first winter meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors. The group is non-partisan representing 1,400 cities across the country. Smith says being a part of the conference is beneficial and hopes to continue on committees Lima has been involved in and possibly get involved in some new committees.
Mega Millions reaches a jackpot of 1.35 billion dollars
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Friday the 13th could end up being lucky for someone today as Mega Millions players will have another chance to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to 1.35 billion dollars. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery...
