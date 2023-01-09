LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They give their time and talent to help others expecting nothing in return. They are volunteers and many agencies and organizations couldn't manage without them. Nominations are now being sought for the 2023 Jefferson Awards for public service. We all know someone that fits the bill of always saying yes when asked to help or the person that steps up in a time of need. This recognition is open to adults and youths in Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, and Van Wert Counties. Winners not only get a medallion but also a monetary donation to a non-profit of their choice.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO