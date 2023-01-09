Read full article on original website
Keith Johnson
This state has no right to do this and it's unconditional and people had enough what ower tax dollars are going for and this is outrage
Study: New Yorkers admit to speeding over 100 mph 3 times in past month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite speed cameras seemingly popping up everywhere, the average New Yorker admits to driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on three occasions over the past month, a recent study has found. In fact, 1 in 10 study participants said they don’t think highways...
NYC 24/7 speed cameras raked in about $100M for the city, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s […]
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
More than 3,000 people in New York are seriously injured in car accidents every single year. Now, in New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go, so you don't go over the speed limit. They are putting the feature in thousands of more cars in 2023.
Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents
NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
The Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just took a step closer to becoming reality
The highly anticipated Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just appears to have taken one step closer to becoming reality. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week the state is moving forward with plans to build a light rail system that originates at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and stretches to Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.
City to conduct road maintenance on Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Road maintenance efforts by the city Department of Transportation next week will cause temporary road closures and delays throughout the borough. No paving or milling is planned. To register a complaint or to report a pothole or other street defect, call either the city’s central...
Additional MTA bus added to facilitate school dismissal following Staten Island bus stop melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An additional MTA bus has been added to a Port Richmond middle school to assist with dismissal following the Forest Avenue bus stop melee involving the suspension of an NYPD officer. Councilmembers David Carr (R-Mid-Island) and Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) recently shared news that they...
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again this year
Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Supreme Court lets NY enforce gun law during lawsuit. The...
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
Plans withdrawn for community-opposed lithium-ion battery storage system on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After community members and local leaders voiced concerns about the location of a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility, condemning its purported placement in close proximity to a church and six local schools, developers have announced their intention to officially withdraw project plans. “A rep from...
Illegally parked trucks in Brooklyn
It is an ongoing problem that has frustrated people for years. Big trucks parked for extended periods of time on people's streets.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Source: Steven Molinaro, grandson of former Staten Island BP, reportedly robbed at gunpoint in home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro, who is free on bail after being charged in connection with the shooting of a woman, was robbed at gunpoint at his home in Fort Wadsworth early on Friday morning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Officers responded to a...
Staten Island father reunited with daughter following fear of deportation: report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island father has been reunited with his daughter after spending months in custody following an arrest, according to several reports. According to NY1, Julio Patricio Gomez, 37, fled to the United States from Ecuador when he was 16. Since then, he has worked as a construction worker and lived on Staten Island for over a decade, raising his 6-year-old daughter, Aliya, as noted by PIX 11.
