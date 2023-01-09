Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Sports World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's Announcement
It has already been announced that popular artists like Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters will headline the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Well, it turns out Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal will also be part of this year's lineup. That's right, O'Neal will showcase his ...
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Look: Chiefs Star Shoots Down Ex-Girlfriend Rumor
Travis Kelce publicly denied that financial reasons played any role in his breakup with longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Kelce and Nicole split last spring after more than five years together. At the time, the prevailing rumor about the cause of the breakup was that the Chiefs tight end was ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach
Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update
Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason. The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the ...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Heisman Winner
Charles White, USC's all-time rushing leader and the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, died Wednesday at age 64. The College Football Hall of Famer died of cancer in Newport Beach, according to a statement from the university. "Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," USC athletic ...
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut
A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks. Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract. The Raiders will have ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
Longtime NFL Wide Receiver Predicts Aaron Rodgers' Decision
Aaron Rodgers' body language after the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions suggested that he may have played his final game in Green Bay. But according to former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards, there's no way Rodgers is done suiting up at Lambeau Field. "If anyone ...
Lakers to Sign Rockets Ex Demarcus Cousins in 'Desperation' Move?
"Boogie'' Cousins, 32 and an 11-year veteran, was cut by the Lakers in 2020 but did play for the Bucks last year, and he of course played for Houston in the 2020-21 season.
Look: Trevon Diggs Has Message For Dak Prescott's Critics
Dak Prescott must end one of the worst funks of his career to take the Dallas Cowboys deep into the playoffs. Despite a thumb injury limiting him to 12 games, Prescott tied Davis Mills with an NFL-high 15 interceptions. He threw 11 in the final seven games and only completed 14 of 37 passes in last ...
Bob Stoops Predicts When Nick Saban Will Retire
Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be turning 72 years old during the 2023 college football season. So how many more years in the game does Saban have left? In an interview with On3 Sports, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops weighed in on Saban's near-30-year run as a head coach between college ...
Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
