WGNO

Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged

According to KPD Chief Keith Conley, samples were taken from the child's nasal mucus to determine if anything toxic had been ingested that could have led to her death. Those results were received this week, detecting traces fentanyl, a deadly narcotic with a lethal dose of two milligrams (small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil).
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Mother booked with murder after Kenner toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

A Kenner mother is facing a murder charge, accused of causing the fentanyl overdose death of her toddler son. Alexis Callero, 34, was arrested Thursday and booked with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession, according to arrest records. Kenner police allege Callero...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO still seeking 2nd chase suspect who escaped via carjacking

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects who led deputies on a chase across the West Bank in a stolen car before crashing in Terrytown on Thursday afternoon. But authorities are still searching for his accomplice, who managed to get away by carjacking a second...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Kenner mother arrested, accused in death of 20-month-old child

KENNER, La. — A Kenner mother was arrested Thursday and accused in her child's death on New Year's Eve, according to police. Alexis Callero, 34, faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as drug possession charges. Kenner police say that on Dec. 31, they responded to the home where...
KENNER, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Arrests Made In Two Separate Homicide Investigations

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Montegut man arrested on two counts of Rape

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, in connection with an investigation being completed by the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested on charges of 2 counts of 1st Degree Rape, stemming from the investigation.
MONTEGUT, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies arrest 20-year-old accused of shooting another man in Central's Sugarland Park

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits on Jan. 3. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had called 911 and told dispatchers he had been shot. Arrest documents later revealed the man had been inside his car when he was shot multiple times.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase

HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

