FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
Related
Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged
According to KPD Chief Keith Conley, samples were taken from the child's nasal mucus to determine if anything toxic had been ingested that could have led to her death. Those results were received this week, detecting traces fentanyl, a deadly narcotic with a lethal dose of two milligrams (small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil).
NOLA.com
NOLA.com
JPSO still seeking 2nd chase suspect who escaped via carjacking
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects who led deputies on a chase across the West Bank in a stolen car before crashing in Terrytown on Thursday afternoon. But authorities are still searching for his accomplice, who managed to get away by carjacking a second...
WDSU
lafourchegazette.com
Arrests Made In Two Separate Homicide Investigations
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
The authorities who spent hours looking for Sara Torello began their search after members of a Jefferson Parish work crew saw the 32-year-old woman viciously stabbed in the head, neck and chest as she sat behind the wheel of a nearby car. The crew was setting up to do work...
WDSU
One suspect found in garbage can; another at large after chase, crash and carjacking
Police today are looking for a man who led cops on a chase on the Westbank before a crash and carjacking yesterday. A second suspect is behind bars. JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde says it all started when cops were alerted to a stolen car
fox8live.com
Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Montegut man arrested on two counts of Rape
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, in connection with an investigation being completed by the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested on charges of 2 counts of 1st Degree Rape, stemming from the investigation.
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest 20-year-old accused of shooting another man in Central's Sugarland Park
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits on Jan. 3. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had called 911 and told dispatchers he had been shot. Arrest documents later revealed the man had been inside his car when he was shot multiple times.
WDSU
Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase
HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
Man facing attempted murder charges after Wednesday Covington shooting
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening wound.
NOLA.com
NOLA.com
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Slidell man tied to string of recent car thefts arrested; a second suspect wanted
Slidell police have arrested a man tied to a string of vehicle thefts dating back to September of last year, and are currently searching for another suspect, authorities announced Thursday. Frederick Price, 20, of Slidell, is accused of being responsible for 10 vehicle thefts at local gyms and gas stations...
NOLA.com
Troubled Kenner mother 'didn't deserve to have' toddler who died of drug overdose, family says
Leo Callero was born addicted to drugs almost two years ago, the child of a mother who had already had other children permanently removed from her custody by the state, according to relatives and authorities. With both of Leo's parents battling drug addictions, the toddler's grandmother and aunt said they...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
