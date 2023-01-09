ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Adds Hearts to Its New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Nike is celebrating the heart-filled holiday with a new Air Force 1 colorway possibly dropping soon.

Images of the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Heart” have surfaced ahead of the shoe’s release. The latest look of the classic Air Force 1 silhouette features white tumbled leather as the base of the upper and is coupled with premium shiny patent leather overlay panels.

The shoe’s standout detail is the heart design that fills the entirety of the pink-colored Swoosh logos on the lateral sides. There are also special heart details on the tongue tags while additional pink hits appear on the footbed and heel tab. Breaking up the colorful execution is an all-white midsole. While the sneaker shown in the images is in grade-school sizing, the style is expected to hit retail in full-family sizing.

Nike has regularly celebrated Valentine’s Day with new Air Force 1 releases. For the past two years, the Swoosh dropped a new white-based iteration of the shoe around the holiday.

Despite images of the forthcoming Nike Force 1 Low “Heart” surfacing, release details of the shoe have yet to be announced by the brand but the launch is expected to arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day. The shoe is expected to release at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers.

Footwear News

