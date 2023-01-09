Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Related
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their upcoming playoff game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has not played Week 13, and it now appears that one of his teammates is voicing his frustrations with the situation. Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins discussed Jackson’s knee injury earlier this week, Read more... The post Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium picked to host potential AFC Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. If the Bills and Chiefs make the title game, it would be played Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. NFL clubs approved a resolution last week to...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson faces 'uphill battle' for wild-card return
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, per the report. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his knee. Jackson, 26, has not been available for football activities, including on-field practices, since the injury. The typical recovery time for the injury is four to six weeks. "I don't really have an update," coach John Harbaugh said Monday of Jackson's status. That could change Wednesday, when the Ravens issue their first practice participation report of the postseason. Tyler Huntley stepped in for Jackson in the first quarter of the Dec. 4 game against the Denver Broncos and likely would get the call against the Bengals on Sunday. But Huntley has played through his own injuries, including shoulder soreness and a wrist issue. The Ravens beat the Broncos, 10-9, in their Week 13 game and haven't cleared 17 points since losing Jackson. Baltimore dropped the regular-season finale to the Bengals, 27-16, and has lost three of the past four entering the playoffs. The Ravens beat the Bengals, 19-17, on Oct. 9. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Texans request interview with Rams' Thomas Brown, former Georgia running back
The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network reported Thursday. Brown, 36, has been with the Rams since 2020 and served as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach during the 2022 season. He also helped coach the team's running backs later in the season. The Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday after posting a 3-13-1 record in his lone season at the helm. Houston is said to be looking for a younger coach to grow with a youthful team, per the report.
Clayton News Daily
QB Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation
Quarterback Derek Carr said farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders over social media on Thursday. "Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me." Carr, 31, also referenced a previous comment in which he said he'd probably quit football if he was no longer a member of the Raiders. "I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way," Carr wrote. "That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work towards." The Raiders are expected to attempt to trade Carr, who has a no-trade clause in the three-year, $121.5 million extension he signed in April. Carr's $32.9 million base salary for 2023 and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary become guaranteed if he is still on the roster on Feb. 15, written in his contract as "three days after the Super Bowl." If the Raiders cannot find a trade partner by then, they could release him to avoid being on the hook for more than $40 million in guaranteed money. It would cost them about $5 million in dead cap space. Carr was benched for the final two games of the season and stepped away from the team during that time. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Carr completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games this season. He is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdowns (217). --Field Level Media.
Comments / 0