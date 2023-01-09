Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach hosting 'Fin & Tonic' Cocktail Class
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A brand new event for adults is coming to Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach this weekend. It's a 'Fin and Tonic' Cocktail Class. Attendees will learn how to make craft cocktails while snacking on tapas made by an instructor at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach.
wpde.com
Coastal Lice Center in Myrtle Beach offering free head checks
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Doctors said lice infestation tends to peak in the fall, and then again in January. Coastal Lice Center is offering free head lice checks during the month of January. They now have a new device that helps eliminate lice in one treatment. It dehydrates...
wpde.com
Sip & Pour: Make your own candle at Lucid Coast Candle Bar in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new candle shop will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. Lucid Coast Candle Bar is on 9th Ave North in Myrtle Beach. They sell handcrafted soy candles and soaps. They also offer daily in-house workshops where you can pick your scent and make your own candle.
wpde.com
LIST: Myrtle Beach restaurants participate in SC Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Restaurant week in South Carolina began Thursday and many Grand Strand restaurants are offering exclusive deals for patrons. Most restaurants are offering multi-course meals for prices between $18 and $50. To see what each restaurant is offering, click here. Restaurant week runs through Jan....
wpde.com
Croissants Bistro & Bakery sees steady start to SC Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Foodies it may just be your favorite week of the year!. Some restaurants, like Croissants Bistro and Bakery, are offering multi-course menus during South Carolina Restaurant Week, which kicked off Thursday. The restaurant has participated in restaurant week for many years and the general...
wpde.com
Grand Strand MLK Parade has record participation, still time to sign up for free
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A record number of floats, cars, and walkers will make their way down Ocean Boulevard Saturday in Myrtle Beach for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and the organizer said there is still time for anyone who wants to participate to sign up for free.
wpde.com
Pawleys Island residents share mutual concerns over possible new gas station
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Another gas station could be making its way to Pawleys Island at the corner of Highway 17 and Ford Road, and residents are speaking out about their disapproval. Every resident ABC15 spoke with on Friday said they don't want this gas station to be...
wpde.com
CCU offering enrichment program for adults 50 years and older
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Spring registration for Coastal Carolina University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program opened Wednesday. Olli is an enrichment program for adults 50 and older. For a membership fee of $20, you can have access to a wide variety of courses, special interest groups and excursions...
wpde.com
Georgetown leaders hear neighbor input on flood resiliency portion for county plan
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a county where multiple rivers come together, come many environmental hazards. That was the main topic in a Thursday evening presentation and public input session in Georgetown. Locals had the chance to see where the analysis is so far in the county drafting a new element to their comprehensive plan that's never been used before.
wpde.com
2 shootings reported in Georgetown Co. early Friday morning; deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shots fired incidents that happened Friday morning. Deputies said bullets struck a house on Fair Lane with two people inside around 2:30 a.m. Minutes later on Lot Drive, shots were also reportedly fired at a...
wpde.com
Horry County police investigating shooting at Little River apartments
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at apartments in Little River. Horry County police said they responded to Horseshoe Road North Tuesday night in reference to a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries and they refused to go...
wpde.com
Controversial 1,000+ home development heads to Conway City Council
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A major housing development that once got tabled, is back up for a vote by Conway City Council. It would be built off Collins Jollie rd. between Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 701. Back in 2019, people living in that area voiced concern for the development,...
wpde.com
1 person airlifted to hospital following Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being burned in a house fire on Magnolia Way off of Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, according to an official. Community members said the helicopter has landed in a field to take the person...
wpde.com
19K Myrtle Beach drivers stopped in 2022; officer educates violators on traffic laws
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police said as we're living in a post pandemic era, they're seeing more people, whether it be residents or tourists, get back on the road. Right here in our area, they said it's fueling higher rates of traffic violations. After a ride...
wpde.com
Man faces 15-year sentence for 2020 double homicide at Allen's Food Basket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison in connection to a double homicide in Myrtle Beach, a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. Tyrese Dashawn Lighty, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the...
wpde.com
Florence County K9 receives donation of body armor
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to a release.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach police report details violent New Year's Day domestic assault
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A police report released in a New Year's Day domestic incident in Surfside Beach has provided more insight into what happened that day. A large police presence was reported in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 7th Avene South on Sunday, January 1. Surfside Beach police had only previously stated that one person was taken into custody after fleeing the scene and that an injured person was cared for by EMS.
wpde.com
Crews work to clear downed lines after vehicle hits utility pole near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews are on scene of W. Hwy. 501 near Brown Swamp Rd. outside of Conway, as all lanes of traffic are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash vs. utilities. You're asked to avoid the area, as crews will be...
wpde.com
Brown's Free Throws Lead CCU to a 67-66 Win at ODU
NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Linton Brown hit three free throws with 1.4 seconds left in the game to lead Coastal Carolina to a come-from-behind 67-66 win over Old Dominion Thursday night at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va. Brown’s free throws completed a comeback which saw the Chants trail 50-38...
wpde.com
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
Comments / 0