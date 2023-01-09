ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach hosting 'Fin & Tonic' Cocktail Class

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A brand new event for adults is coming to Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach this weekend. It's a 'Fin and Tonic' Cocktail Class. Attendees will learn how to make craft cocktails while snacking on tapas made by an instructor at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Coastal Lice Center in Myrtle Beach offering free head checks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Doctors said lice infestation tends to peak in the fall, and then again in January. Coastal Lice Center is offering free head lice checks during the month of January. They now have a new device that helps eliminate lice in one treatment. It dehydrates...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

LIST: Myrtle Beach restaurants participate in SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Restaurant week in South Carolina began Thursday and many Grand Strand restaurants are offering exclusive deals for patrons. Most restaurants are offering multi-course meals for prices between $18 and $50. To see what each restaurant is offering, click here. Restaurant week runs through Jan....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Croissants Bistro & Bakery sees steady start to SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Foodies it may just be your favorite week of the year!. Some restaurants, like Croissants Bistro and Bakery, are offering multi-course menus during South Carolina Restaurant Week, which kicked off Thursday. The restaurant has participated in restaurant week for many years and the general...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

CCU offering enrichment program for adults 50 years and older

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Spring registration for Coastal Carolina University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program opened Wednesday. Olli is an enrichment program for adults 50 and older. For a membership fee of $20, you can have access to a wide variety of courses, special interest groups and excursions...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown leaders hear neighbor input on flood resiliency portion for county plan

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a county where multiple rivers come together, come many environmental hazards. That was the main topic in a Thursday evening presentation and public input session in Georgetown. Locals had the chance to see where the analysis is so far in the county drafting a new element to their comprehensive plan that's never been used before.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police investigating shooting at Little River apartments

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at apartments in Little River. Horry County police said they responded to Horseshoe Road North Tuesday night in reference to a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries and they refused to go...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person airlifted to hospital following Lumberton house fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being burned in a house fire on Magnolia Way off of Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, according to an official. Community members said the helicopter has landed in a field to take the person...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Florence County K9 receives donation of body armor

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to a release.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Surfside Beach police report details violent New Year's Day domestic assault

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A police report released in a New Year's Day domestic incident in Surfside Beach has provided more insight into what happened that day. A large police presence was reported in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 7th Avene South on Sunday, January 1. Surfside Beach police had only previously stated that one person was taken into custody after fleeing the scene and that an injured person was cared for by EMS.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Brown's Free Throws Lead CCU to a 67-66 Win at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Linton Brown hit three free throws with 1.4 seconds left in the game to lead Coastal Carolina to a come-from-behind 67-66 win over Old Dominion Thursday night at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va. Brown’s free throws completed a comeback which saw the Chants trail 50-38...
NORFOLK, VA
wpde.com

Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

