Enroll to be a volunteer for the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department Victim Advocacy Unit is searching for volunteers to assist police in providing important resources and support to victims of crime.

The program is called the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy, beginning April 4, 2023.

According to the department, victims in a crime can be traumatic. The CSPD Victim Advocacy Unit supports those victimized by crimes covered by Colorado's Victim Rights Act.

The program provides the following services:

Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24 hours a day, 7-days a week on-call

victim assistance)

victim assistance) Information on the Colorado Victim Rights Act (VRA)

Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund

Referrals to community agencies and resources

Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system

Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency

Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders

"The academy is comprised of four-hour evening classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with

additional training following the academy. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills

including crisis intervention, community resources, and Victim Advocacy Unit operations," according to the department.

Those interested in volunteering for the program can enroll by completing the online application here .

For questions regarding the program, contact the VAU Volunteer Specialist, David Shaw at 719-444-7527.

