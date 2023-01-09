Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
The Branch River Band
(WFRV) – We got to tap our toes right into the weekend with The Brand River Band, Manitowoc’s hottest rock and country cover act. Find out where you can see them live at https://branchriver.band/ or follow Branch River Band on Facebook.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. Parks shares renderings of new Pamperin Park playground
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After announcing a rebuild of the Pamperin Park playground back in October 2022, officials are sharing a sneak peek look at new renderings of the play area. In a Facebook post on January 13 by Brown County Parks, officials provided the preview as a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Monster’ art project bridges elementary, middle schoolers in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Some middle schoolers in Appleton are bringing monsters to life. It’s an art project that connects older kids at Wilson Middle school to younger ones at nearby Dunlap Elementary. “Some Kindergartners from Dunlap drew some monsters,” explained Sophia Miller. She, along with her classmates,...
Door County Pulse
Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply
Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
CBS 58
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton social media star scrubs up homeless shelters
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton native and known for his cleaning videos on his TikTok account ‘Clean That Up,’ Brandon Pleshek is scrubbing up homeless shelters for a local nonprofit, Pillars. “They hold a really special place in my heart because they actually helped my wife and...
wearegreenbay.com
Art Nite is happening this Friday in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a free hop that takes you to some great stops around De Pere and experience great artwork. Art Nite De Pere is coming up on Friday, January 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature several De Pere locations including:. NewARTSpace...
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
wearegreenbay.com
Cocktail Classes and more at Paradise North Distillery
(WFRV) – No matter the temperature, there is a slice of paradise in Green Bay. Tom Feld from Paradise North Distillery joined us to make a couple drinks. Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road, Suite 5 in Green Bay. You can see the current menu...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton’s new Police Chief joins Local 5 to talk about her career history, goals for the department
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson stopped by Local 5 News for Thursday’s Community Update to talk about her career as a whole, as well as her vision and goals for the department as she begins her new role. Chief Olson’s career spans 22...
Door County Pulse
Washington Island Sportsman’s Club Backs Pilot Island Petition
The Washington Island Sportsman’s Club is urging Door County residents to support an online petition related to the future use of Pilot Island. The petition drive is a follow-up to a two-hour public meeting the club arranged in October on Washington Island with representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), which now manages Pilot Island as part of the Green Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
94.3 Jack FM
Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
wearegreenbay.com
Date set Restaurant Week in Oshkosh, over 30 businesses participating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers with Discover Oshkosh have finalized a date for the 5th annual Restaurant Week event. According to a press release, 33 Oshkosh restaurants will participate in the event scheduled for January 19-29. “Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day event celebrating our local restaurants,” said Amy...
wearegreenbay.com
Your Health with Bellin: Pediatric and adolescent care
(WFRV) – Today in Your Health With Bellin, the importance of having designated pediatric and adolescent care. Pediatrician Dr. Rita Selke joined us for a discussion. The Bellin Health adolescent team is located on Redbird Circle in De Pere. Call (920) 338-6830 to make an appointment. Learn more at bellin.org/adolescent.
wearegreenbay.com
Make your yard stand out with Curb Impressions
(WFRV) – Help your home make a good first impression with a good curb impression. Here with this easy way to make your landscaping and yard stand out is Rylee O’Connor with Curb Impressions. Curb Impressions is locally owned and located in Pulaski. Reach them at (920) 619-1551...
