wlip.com
Lake County Man Charged With Murdering Cousin
(Wadsworth, IL) A Wadsworth man is behind bars, after he reportedly killed his cousin. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Wednesday night to a residence in the 13-thousand block of West Shenandoah Trail. The original call was for a well-being check on 47-year-old Monica Green. Deputies were told by her cousin, Quentin Harvell, that she wasn’t home…but further conversation and a deeper investigation turned up Green’s body in a wheelbarrow near the property’s tree line. The woman appeared to have died from sharp force injuries, and a knife with what appeared to be blood was discovered inside the residence. Harvell was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of first degree murder. Bond for the 27-year-old has been set at 10-million-dollars with a court date set for next Thursday.
WGNtv.com
4 injured following crash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
wlip.com
Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout
(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
Unincorporated Gurnee wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, Lake County Sheriff's Office says
Two people were killed after a wrong-way, head-on crash in unincorporated Gurnee Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
Balloon release held for homeless man shot to death in East Chicago
No one is in custody.
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire. It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie. According to scanner reports, police initiated a...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police. The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say.
2 taken to hospital after car plunges 40 to 50 feet into ravine in Highland Park; 1 charged with DUI
The mangled vehicle was hoisted out of the ravine after the crash, and fire officials on the scene said the incident "could've been a lot worse."
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
WSPY NEWS
Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured
Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
wlip.com
14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder
(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
Fatal shooting of couple inside South Loop condo ruled murder-suicide
Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head.
Mother of 14-year-old Racine teen shot over a breakup speaks out
A walking miracle, that's what the mother of a 14-year-old girl is saying after her daughter survived being shot several times in the head by her teen boyfriend.
Chicago Metra Train Slams Into Vehicle, Injures Passengers
The vehicle went around the closed crossing gates.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says
CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
'She didn't deserve this at all': Family of woman found fatally shot in car in Joliet pleads for answers
JOLIET, Ill. - There was a tragic scene in Joliet early Sunday. Maya Smith, 24, was found shot and killed inside a car with her toddler daughter, unharmed, in the back seat. "Maya was so beautiful, Maya was a person who loved people, she didn’t deserve this at all," said Bonnie Winfrey, the victim’s aunt.
wlip.com
Jensen Trial Day 4: Julie Jensen Died of Asphyxiation; Ethylene glycol “Contributing Factor”
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Testimony continues today in the retrial of Mark Jensen. The morning started with witness Eric Schoor who was a friend of David Jensen-one of Mark and Julie Jensen’s children. Both Eric and David were 8 when Julie Jensen died. In the days before her death Eric...
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
