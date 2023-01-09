Madison Celebrates Adult Crossing Guard Recognition Week

The State of Wisconsin has declared the week of January 9 Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. The City of Madison would like to honor the 58 dedicated Crossing Guards, who work at intersections throughout the city, helping children get to school.

January is a perfect time of the year to recognize the dedicated adult crossing guards in Madison, a time when they often work in less-than-ideal weather conditions. The winter months can be unforgiving, yet adult crossing guards are at their assigned locations ensuring that children and families get to school safely each day.

“With shorter daylight hours, colder temperatures, and sometimes snow or freezing rain, January can be a tough month for our Crossing Guards,” said Renee Callaway, Pedestrian Bicycle Administrator. “Crossing Guard Appreciation Week is one way we can recognize them for their valuable service helping keep our children and families safe.”

You can show your appreciation by giving a wave of recognition or saying thank you. However, the best way to recognize our Crossing Guards is to know what to do when approaching a school crossing guard.

Slow down.

Remember to watch for signs alerting you to slower speeds in School Zones.

Approach cautiously as children may be at or near a crossing.

When a guard raises their stop sign, stop at least 10 feet back and stay stopped until both the children AND the crossing guard have reached the curb.

Everyone can help by staying alert!

To find out more about the City of Madison Crossing Guard program or to apply to become a Crossing Guard, visit our Crossing Guard Webpage.