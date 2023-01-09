SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic, 112-108 on Friday night. Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two free throws after rebounding Collin Sexton’s second of two missed free throws […]

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 36 MINUTES AGO