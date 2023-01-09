Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Jazz’s Walker Kessler aims to slow Sixers’ Joel Embiid
Utah rookie Walker Kessler, coming off one of the best all-around games of his young NBA career, is pumped up
High-scoring Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves take on Cavs
The streaking Minnesota Timberwolves play the second leg of a back-to-back set on Saturday in Minneapolis, facing a Cleveland Cavaliers
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Jazz hold off Orlando, 112-108
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic, 112-108 on Friday night. Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two free throws after rebounding Collin Sexton’s second of two missed free throws […]
