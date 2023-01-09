Read full article on original website
Related
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
MySanAntonio
Wells Fargo expenses swell on regulatory hit, severance
Wells Fargo posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter expenses, even after the firm warned of a hefty loss tied to a regulatory sanction last month. The firm spent $16.2 billion in the last three months of the year, according to a statement Friday, exceeding analyst estimates. That included $3.3 billion in operating losses after Wells Fargo said last month it would book costs for a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other legal issues. The shares fell 3.9% in early trading in New York.
Comments / 0