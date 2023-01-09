ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Minnesota: Game preview and prediction

For the first time this season, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball (10-5, 2-2) team finds itself on a losing streak, having fallen in two-straight conference matchups in the last week. Having returned to Columbus to lick their wounds, the Buckeyes need a chance to bounce back. Fortunately, they’ll have their shot against the last-place team in the Big Ten, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-8, 0-4).
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men continue to spiral, falling to Minnesota at home 70-67

It’s tough to categorize any particular Big Ten game as a “must-win” in early January, but following a disheartening 80-73 loss to Maryland last weekend, Thursday night’s game against the last-place Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-8, 1-4) certainly qualified as one. The Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3) were viewed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated

Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

B1G WBB Week 9: Iowa’s still here and a Hoosier returns

The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team is the only remaining undefeated team in the Big Ten and Sunday overcame a big 17-point deficit to beat a surging Illinois Fighting Illini side. That wasn’t the only thing happening in the conference over week nine though. Here’s what you...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 13, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry

Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
OHIO STATE
neurologylive.com

Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program

The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university

Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusneighborhoods.org

Historic Ohio Food Establishments

Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
OHIO STATE

