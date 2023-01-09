Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
wrestlinginc.com
Kane And Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For Raw 30
Two more legends are reportedly scheduled for "WWE Raw 30" in Philadelphia. With the big anniversary show just over a week away, PWInsider is reporting that both Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman are scheduled to be in attendance for the show. It wasn't long ago fans of WWE saw Waltman on their screens as he was recently a featured player on NXT during the Iron Survivor Challenge panel and was also on "Raw" for the 25th anniversary of Degeneration X.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Comment Excalibur Made About Adam Cole
Adam Cole shocked the entire wrestling world when he returned to "AEW Dynamite" last night. He came back to the ring for the first time in six months and delivered a passionate promo at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. His appearance not only caught fans by surprise but also people within AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Believes Former Stable Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Madusa is best known for her time in WWE as Alundra Blayze whose character had a disastrous end when she threw her women's title belt in a wastebasket on rival "WCW Monday Nitro." But that was far from her first exposure on the national scene. She was also pushed in the AWA and was a top heel in the nationally syndicated LPWA all-women's promotion before signing with WCW in late 1991.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Thought Top AEW Star Would Be A WWE Lifer
For years, many fans and experts thought the chances of Chris Jericho wrestling for an American promotion outside of WWE were slim to none. Even Jericho once claimed he'd only do business with another wrestling company if it wasn't based in America. As we all know, things changed, and Jericho...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Extras Reportedly Concerned By Backstage Vince McMahon Sign
Fear of Vince McMahon reappearing at WWE events has grown since news of his return to the company and election as Executive Chairman of the Board. According to Fightful Select, even talents with the company are concerned about McMahon's return. Extras who were backstage at a recent WWE event saw "Vince's office" listed on the directory for a show, making them fear that the former CEO had returned and was working backstage. It turns out that the directory hadn't changed since Vince left, with the company using the same board since his departure. This follows Ronda Rousey, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion, stating that the WWE locker room was "in flux" after news broke that McMahon was back.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event
WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Calls Match Against WWE HOFer 'Special'
Damian Priest turned to the dark side last year, designated as the first recruit in one of WWE's most dominant factions, The Judgement Day. Initially falling under the wing of Edge, the Judgement Day later found a new figurehead, forcibly kicking out "The Rated R Superstar" in favor of former Universal Champion Finn Balor.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Discusses Time With Stephanie McMahon On Creative Team
Before she was the (now former) Co-CEO of WWE and Chairwoman of the company's Board of Directors, Stephanie McMahon spent a number of years as a key figure in the company's creative department. One person to work alongside her between 2005 and 2007 was former WWE writer and producer Robert Karpeles.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Wants To Feud With Top Male AEW Star
While she wrestled numerous matches involving men in the early days of her career, Saraya has yet to participate in an intergender match on a big national stage. However, that doesn't mean she isn't up for the task, and already seems to have an opponent in mind. "I would love...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/13): Honorary Uce Sami Zayn Battles Kevin Owens, WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled
Following a wild week of talk surrounding a WWE sale, the focus will shift back to what takes place in the ring on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." For starters, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens add a new chapter to their storied history. The longtime frenemies have come to blows on countless occasions since first facing each other in November 2003. Still, this evening the stakes will be higher than they've ever been before as the "Honorary Uce" looks to make amends with Roman Reigns after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion blamed him for their loss against Owens and John Cena two weeks ago. The Bloodline's leader is calling for Zayn to prove himself again by setting up the one-on-one bout with Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Act Mentions Vince McMahon In Promo
AEW's biggest trash talkers gave a sarcastic nod to controversial news surrounding rival WWE and its co-founder Vince McMahon's decision to reinstate himself to the company's Board of Directors. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, who make up AEW World Tag Team Championship team The Acclaimed, referenced the ongoing controversy during a promo alongside their onscreen mentor and former WWE star Billy Gunn.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On Adam Cole's AEW Status
He's back bay-bay. On the January 11 "AEW Dynamite," Cole made his surprising return after six months out of action due to a serious concussion sustained at the AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling event Forbidden Door. Cole came down to the ring after a brief introduction by Tony Schiavone and promised the audience good news and bad news.
Comments / 0