ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

By Jason Hancock
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDxvb_0k8XBrk300

Missourians cast their votes in the general election at the Greene County Election Center on Nov. 8, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Greene County Clerk's Office).

A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot.

Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting.

And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s abortion ban continue to percolate.

None of these ideas stand a chance in the GOP-dominated state legislature.

So proponents are looking to make an end run around intransigent lawmakers and put these questions directly to voters through the state’s initiative petition process. It’s a method that has been used repeatedly in recent years, including efforts to repeal a right-to-work law, expand Medicaid eligibility and legalize marijuana.

And Republican lawmakers have seemingly had enough.

After years of failed efforts to make it harder to change Missouri’s constitution through the initiative petition process, GOP leaders in both the House and Senate say they will make it a priority to raise the bar in 2023.

“Missourians have sent veto-proof majorities of Republicans to the House and the Senate for more than a decade now, but they have also implemented a number of policies through the initiative process championed and cheered for by those on the political left,” Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said during a speech on the 2023 legislative session’s opening day.

“Through this process,” he continued, “our constitution has been inundated with words and policies about bingo and marijuana that belong in our statute books and not in our state’s guiding document.”

House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, echoed Rowden’s call, arguing that the process to change the constitution must be more arduous.

“I want voters to be less influenced by deep-pocket, out of state interests,” he said, “and more informed about what they are voting for.”

To advocates who have championed successful initiative petitions in recent years, the GOP focus on changing the system is an assault on the constitutional rights of Missourians.

“ The initiative petition is a constitutional right that has been enshrined for more than a century,” said Crystal Brigman Mahaney, communications director for Missouri Jobs with Justice, which backed the successful 2018 initiative petition increasing the minimum wage to $12 an hour.

“It’s been used by Missourians of all political persuasions,” she said, “and allows communities to come together and solve problems when our leaders refuse to act.”

Missourians have sent veto-proof majorities of Republicans to the House and the Senate for more than a decade now, but they have also implemented a number of policies through the initiative process championed and cheered for by those on the political left.

– Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia

Missourians began focusing on constitutional amendments in the initiative petition process because that was the only way to prevent the state legislature from overturning the outcome, said Chuck Hatfield, a longtime Jefferson City attorney.

Lawmakers can change a state law but have to return to the ballot to change a constitutional amendment.

“The reason lawyers (including me) advise clients to go for constitutional amendments is the fear the legislature will undo the work,” Chuck Hatfield, a longtime Jefferson City attorney, tweeted this week ,

A high profile example came in 2011, when the legislature repealed and rewrote puppy mill regulations approved by voters just a year earlier.

Hatfield suggests that instead of making it harder to change the constitution, the legislature should establish a cooling-off period after a statutory change enacted by initiative petition when lawmakers would be prohibited from altering the law.

“Prevent that,” Hatfield said, “and folks would do statutory initiatives which could be altered after sufficient time.”

While Republicans argue amending the constitution has become too easy, those who have successfully navigated the process say that’s simply not true.

The campaign behind the marijuana legalization amendment, for example, spent more than a year — and $8 million — collecting signatures and working to convince Missourians to vote “yes.”

Still, it nearly fell short of making the ballot, and ultimately managed to squeak out a victory in November with only 53% of the vote.

Another proposal last year, which sought to establish ranked-choice voting, also spent millions. But despite the spending, the campaign didn’t manage to collect enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

“It is not easy to get something changed in the constitution,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield.

Both of the 2022 proposals also serve as fodder for Republicans’ ire.

Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers

The marijuana amendment added 40 pages to the state constitution, while the ranked-choice voting proposal was bankrolled by a nonprofit tied to a wealthy Texas couple .

“The constitutional initiative petition is abused by out-of-state interests,” Plocher argued, later adding: “The last one had 40 pages that we added to our constitution. … it is hard to enumerate what 40 pages will look like in the constitution in the finite amount of words you get to put before voters on the ballot.”

Putting so much policy in the state constitution makes it hard for future legislatures to address potential issues, or even drafting errors, proponents of changing the initiative petition process say.

Adding fuel to the push for change among Republicans is the likelihood abortion-rights supporters may turn to the initiative petition try to roll back Missouri’s near total ban on the procedure.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that abortion is not a constitutional right. Missouri acted quickly to implement a ban on abortion except for medical emergencies.

Soon after, voters just across the state line in Kansas rejected an effort to follow Missouri’s lead, raising the hopes of abortion-rights proponents in Missouri that the issue could have resonance even in a deeply red state.

Quade said last week that she couldn’t provide details but that a plan is being formulated to put the abortion issue to Missouri voters in 2024.

Several GOP-backed proposals have been floated so far, from increasing the number of signatures needed to get on the ballot to raising the percentage of voters an amendment would need to win.

Any change in the initiative petition process would have to be put before voters. And just last year in both Arkansas and South Dakota, voters overwhelmingly rejected GOP-backed proposals that would have required ballot initiatives to pass with 60% support instead of a simple majority.

Mahaney said this year’s push is simply a GOP “power grab” that won’t resonate with voters.

“ We understand this is highly talked about in Jefferson City,” she said, “but it’s not what everyday Missourians are talking about or want.”

The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 24

Kenny
4d ago

They can not change the process without placing it on a ballot. They will spend the next 2 years trying to convince us that it is in our best interest for them to not act in our best interests

Reply
21
Dale Dawife316
4d ago

and Herr we have the gop wanting to silence we the people.. so the corrupt Republicans can pocket money and do the bidding of dark money super pacts... the gop doesn't want the people to have a say as they see themselves as masters and we the people as slaves.

Reply(1)
10
Feral
4d ago

Of course these politicians want to put constraints on a process that gives voters a check on their power over those same voters.

Reply
9
Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer

The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity.  Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business licensing system in place. Much […] The post Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race

Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

MO lawmakers propose transgender laws

This summer in Sikeston, you might see the words "under construction" on the roads. Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update today, sharing more positive news for the Commonwealth's Economic Growth. Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Republican State Senator Holly Thompson...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work

State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent

The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Missouri Independent

States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like legislation limiting […] The post States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

STATE SENATOR DENNY HOSKINS TO CONTINUE SERVING ON SEVERAL COMMITTEES

Missouri State Senator Denny Hoskins will continue to lead the Missouri Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee, having been reappointed chairman for the 102nd General Assembly. Hoskins will also serve as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Insurance and Banking Committee and the Committee on Education and Workforce Development.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy