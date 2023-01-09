ON THIS DAY IN 1923, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “One hundred and seventeen women and six men were arraigned yesterday in the New York Court of Special Sessions on charges of shoplifting. These cases spring from arrests made during the holiday season when the spectacle of crowded counters and the congestion of shoppers offer temptation to petty thieves. Shoplifters, especially women, have too commonly been treated in the courts as mentally diseased and as therefore immune to punishment. It is apparent from the proceedings in the Court of Special Sessions that more severe measures are to be adopted in many of these cases. Shoplifting in the majority of its manifestations is a peculiar sordid offense, committed to gratify the personal love of finery and seldom with the excuse that actual need impels to the commission of the crime. A little severity accompanied by publicity will do more than anything else to reduce the number of these offenses. The confirmed kleptomaniac may need medical care and restraint. The casual thief who steals because stealing appears to be easy and profitable needs a term in jail.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO