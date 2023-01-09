Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How These NYC Public Housing Residents Became Models for Tenant Rights Activism
This story is published in partnership with Capital B, a nonprofit news site covering Black America. Follow them on Twitter. The coronavirus pandemic laid bare the critical need for affordable housing across the United States. As millions lost their jobs, many Americans were only able to remain housed thanks to the advent of COVID-19 housing policies, including eviction moratoriums and rent freezes.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, January 12, 2023
CITY COUNCIL DECLARES SYMBOLIC NO-VOTE ON MAYOR’S BUDGET CUTS. CITYWIDE – As a protest against cuts to essential city services, including libraries and violence interrupter programs, New York City Council has decided to withhold a vote on Mayor Adams’ new budget modifications, and promises a fight in the next budget cycle, according to several news reports published on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cuts, which Adams argued were necessary due to unanticipated expenses to integrate large numbers of recently-arrived migrants and asylees, were denounced by top Council Democrats, including Councilmembers Justin Brannan (D-43), who represents parts of southwestern Brooklyn, and Chi Ossé (D-36/Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights), who chairs a committee on libraries.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Why Are Slashings Surging in City Jails? We Asked Four People With Inside Knowledge.
The figures are grim: There were 477 stabbings and slashings in New York City jails last year. That’s up from 420 in 2021 and 121 in 2020, according to correction department records obtained by THE CITY. There were just 40 in 2017. Many of the victims and culprits are...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Interborough Express light-rail project declared a ‘game-changer’ for Brooklyn
A light rail transit project on the western coast of Long Island connecting Brooklyn and Queens has gained momentum within the MTA. On Wednesday, the Interborough Express project was certified as light rail, which is a design method that mixes rapid transit and tram features. Other existing light rails in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue
COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Pet Zone to pay $200,000 for tricking people into buying sick pets
The Pet Zone will pay a civil penalty of up to $200,000 to reimburse people for medical costs as a result of being tricked into purchasing sick pets, Attorney General Letitia James’ office announced on Monday. James’ office reached an agreement on Monday with Bell Pet Company, which operates...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
January 11: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1923, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “One hundred and seventeen women and six men were arraigned yesterday in the New York Court of Special Sessions on charges of shoplifting. These cases spring from arrests made during the holiday season when the spectacle of crowded counters and the congestion of shoppers offer temptation to petty thieves. Shoplifters, especially women, have too commonly been treated in the courts as mentally diseased and as therefore immune to punishment. It is apparent from the proceedings in the Court of Special Sessions that more severe measures are to be adopted in many of these cases. Shoplifting in the majority of its manifestations is a peculiar sordid offense, committed to gratify the personal love of finery and seldom with the excuse that actual need impels to the commission of the crime. A little severity accompanied by publicity will do more than anything else to reduce the number of these offenses. The confirmed kleptomaniac may need medical care and restraint. The casual thief who steals because stealing appears to be easy and profitable needs a term in jail.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New system to ticket overweight trucks on BQE ‘significantly delayed’
A highly anticipated project designed to electronically ticket overweight trucks on the Brooklyn-Queens-Expressway (BQE) will be “significantly delayed,” the city Department of Transportation (DOT) has told Brooklyn officials. The goal of the BQE Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) system is to prevent massive trucks from further deteriorating the triple cantilever that...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Wilcox Jr. lifts Terriers over Hartford
A little break from Northeast Conference action did the St. Francis Brooklyn men’s basketball team a lot of good. Mostly thanks to Tedrick Wilcox Jr. The senior guard flashed his full arsenal Tuesday night at The ARC, pouring in 27 points, grabbing five rebounds and picking up a steal as the Terriers shook off a three-game losing streak with a 78-73 victory over visiting Hartford.
