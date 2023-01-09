Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Closer Than Expected? Richard Sherman Shares Thoughts
Richard Sherman played for both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers during his career. Despite some understandable Seahawks bias, who does he think has the advantage in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday?
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
4 bold predictions for Seahawks in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 loss vs. 49ers
This Saturday’s opening game of Wild Card Weekend will take place in San Francisco between the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers. For the third time this season, head coach Pete Carroll is busy getting his squad ready to face a familiar tormentor. Carroll and his team are lucky to now have another opportunity to eventually prevail after losing both regular-season games to the Niners. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Seahawks as they face the 49ers.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy focused on Seahawks, not "storybook ending"
The Brock Purdy storyline has been an intriguing one this season. He was the last overall pick, No. 262, in last year's draft. The rookie quarterback got his first extended in-game action replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Now, with nearly six full games...
The Seattle Seahawks Are Overmatched Against the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks face off in Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are riding a hot steak and seem unbeatable, while the Seahawks managed to squeak in. The 49ers seem to have too many weapons for Seattle to even stay remotely on pace.
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 14. Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers How To Watch. Date: Saturday, January...
Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears
The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Elevated for wild-card matchup
Seattle elevated Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad Friday for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Johnson has been elevated for a third straight week. Over his previous two appearances, he totaled two receptions on four targets for 21...
Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 4 players questionable vs. 49ers
The Seahawks have listed four players as questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers: Phil Haynes, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford and Shelby Harris. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Dallas and Harris should both be good to play. The team will also be getting safety Ryan Neal back after he missed last week’s game with a knee injury.
Explosive playmaker Tyler Lockett a steadying influence for young Seahawks
Tyler Lockett knows the Seattle Seahawks are not supposed to be here. But despite what NFL observers and prognosticators predicted at the start of the regular season, Lockett also knows that his underdog team has a shot to upset the mighty San Francisco 49ers in their NFC wild-card contest on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX).
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
Seattle Seahawks enjoying their postseason ride
RENTON, Wash. — If you've been watching or listening to Seahawks coverage this week, you know the entire team has been enjoying the first few days of their postseason ride, which included Pete Carroll's scooter ride through headquarters in a video that went viral this week. The head coach...
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sticks with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed McFarland to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. McFarland spent the first two seasons of his career on Pittsburgh's active roster, but he moved down to the practice squad after getting waived in late August. The 2020 fourth-round pick was elevated when rookie Jaylen Warren was inactive with a hamstring injury Week 12, recording six carries for 30 yards as well as two receptions for 11 yards during this lone appearance in 2022. McFarland's experience with the team should keep him in contention for a backup running back role heading into the 2023 campaign.
