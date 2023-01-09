Read full article on original website
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 - Official Trailer #2
Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is streaming on February 1 on Disney+. Check out the latest trailer.
Who Invited Charlie? - Official Trailer
Phil Schreiber, a self-involved hedge fund manager escapes to the Hamptons with his wife and son at the beginning of the pandemic. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s college roommate Charlie. An exemplar of Falstaffian excess, Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home -- secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from.
PG-13 vs. R? How M3GAN Opens the Door to Young Horror Fans
Blumhouse's overnight sensation M3GAN has reignited comparisons between "PG-13 horror" and "R-rated horror." Some are quick to downplay PG-13 horror titles because the rating restricts detailed gore or mature themes, failing to comprehend that horror cinema should be available to all ages and tolerances. Others recall the 2000s period, where intentionally grotesque slashers were chopped into mass marketable PG-13 hackjobs — and later released in full as physical media unrated cuts. It's a more nuanced conversation than social media word counts deserve, all swirling around an A.I. "American Girl meets American Psycho" automaton that's giving Chucky's popularity a run for his money with a $30 million premiere weekend box office.
Stars Fell Again - Official Trailer
Bryce is ready to propose to Madison while they visit her family for Christmas. However, the spontaneous wedding of Madison's sister Harper throws Bryce's perfect proposal plans into a tailspin.
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
How to Watch The Last of Us: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The verdict is in, and HBO's The Last of Us has landed among the few video game adaptations that successfully transition from the interactive medium to film or television. According to our The Last of Us: Season 1 review, the series takes "the essence of what made the original tale so enduring [and] builds out the world of the game while also switching up some aspects to almost entirely stunning effect."
Detective Knight: Independence - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Detective Knight: Independence, an upcoming movie starring Bruce Willis, Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer, and Timothy V. Murphy. Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day...
The Alien TV Show Is in Active Pre-Production
The upcoming FX TV series set in the Alien universe is “gearing up for production this year”, according to FX boss John Landgraf. The series - which is being helmed by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott- was first revealed back in January 2021, and is set to be a prequel to Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror masterpiece.
Pokemon Anime Series Will End With a Reunion of Ash, Misty and Brock; Squishmallows to Arrive in February 2023 and More
The Pokemon series we know for the past 25 years is now finally coming to an end. We recently saw Ash Ketchum achieve his life-long dream of becoming the Pokemon Champion of the World. It was then announced that Ash and Pikachu will be exiting the series for new cast members to take their place.
Dragon Age: The Missing - See Dark Horse's Prequel to BioWare's Dreadwolf Game
BioWare is finally gearing up to release the next entry in the Dragon Age series. But if you want a taste of what's coming in this acclaimed fantasy saga, Dark Horse Comics is releasing a prequel miniseries dubbed Dragon Age: The Missing. IGN can exclusively debut a new preview of...
The Drop Review
The Drop premieres exclusively Jan. 13 on Hulu. The Drop starts off with a bang, literally. It gives us the entertaining basics about young married couple Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler), transplants in Los Angeles who are enthusiastically trying to make a baby. But a destination wedding to Mexico with Lex’s old college friends ends up testing their whole relationship once an accident turns their stay into a trip from hell. The smart and witty premise that launches the main conflict ends up getting buried by an ensemble of absurdist friends who don’t really bolster the main story, as much as steal focus from it making for a fractured and uneven exploration of love and potential parenthood.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - A Sea of Promises
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 8 - A Sea of Promises. 12:10 Look Around for Information about the Island. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)
Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., an upcoming movie based on Judy Blume's classic novel. The movie stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Kathy Bates, and Benny Safdie. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York...
Marvel's Jason Aaron Returns to Star Wars in Darth Vader: Black, White & Red
Marvel writer Jason Aaron is making his long-awaited return to the Star Wars franchise in 2023. Aaron is among a number of creators tapped to work on the limited series Darth Vader: Black, White & Red. Similar to Wolverine: Black, White & Blood, Star Wars: Darth Vader - Red, White...
MODOK Explained: What's Up With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Big-Headed Baddie?
MCU fans rejoice, Phase 5 is almost here. With the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, the next era of Marvel movies begins. The new Ant-Man trailer showcases an epic battle between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) after the hero and his family accidentally open a portal to the Quantum Realm... again. But while we knew all of that before this multiversal trailer, one thing that the new clip confirms is the arrival of one of Marvel's wildest and most maniacal villains, MODOK (or M.O.D.O.K. if you want to get technical)!
The Last of Us HBO Series Character Guide
HBO's The Last of Us, which is based on Naughty Dog's acclaimed game franchise, is set to debut on January 15, 2023. The story is centered on the post-apocalyptic cross-country odyssey of Joel and Ellie, who must survive against all odds in a world decimated by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus which has created a far-reaching infection that transforms humans into raving monsters.
Outpost: Infinity Siege - Official Announcement Trailer
Enjoy this three-minute trailer for Outpost: Infinity Siege, an upcoming first-person shooter from Team Ranger that includes base-building and RPG elements. Oh, and piloting mechs, too. It's due out in Q3 2023.
DCU and Matt Reeves' BatVerse to be Developed as Separate Entities - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Batman director, Matt Reeves, is meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran to explore the BatVerse and the DCU. Apparently the two universes will be separate from each other, with Robert Pattinson’s #TheBatman leading the charge. We also heard news late last year that Matt Reeves is interested in exploring movies focused on Batman villains Clayface, Scarecrow and a few others with different writers and directors presumably attached. This will likely be part of the larger conversation he’ll be having with Gunn and Safran. Honestly, really exciting news to hear about the upcoming BatVerse. In other news, the upcoming FX original series set in the Alien universe is gearing up for production later this year. And finally, in not so fun news, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Official Launch Trailer
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a retro-inspired action platformer following a cyborg ninja’s full-throttle fight against ruthless totalitarians. Packaged in a 16-Bit art style, high-tension soundtrack, and an eight-stage campaign. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
