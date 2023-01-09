ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENrCI_0k8XAgJV00

The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona.

After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals ’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, the team announced Monday.

The Cardinals also announced that general manager Steve Keim informed has the team that he will step away from his role to focus on his health.

“We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties,” the team said in a statement. “In addition, general manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions.”

Kingsbury went 28–37-1 in four seasons leading the Cardinals and had just signed a contract extension at the end of last season that would have taken him through 2027. Instead, Arizona has elected to enter the coaching carousel.

The Cardinals still have never retained a head coach for longer than six seasons in their 100-plus–year history. Arizona will be very active this offseason as the team now looks to replace two key positions within their franchise.

Keim has worked in various roles for the Cardinals since joining the team in 1999. He has served as Arizona’s GM since 2013.

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy