Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury

After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals ’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, the team announced Monday.

The Cardinals also announced that general manager Steve Keim informed has the team that he will step away from his role to focus on his health.

“We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties,” the team said in a statement. “In addition, general manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions.”

Kingsbury went 28–37-1 in four seasons leading the Cardinals and had just signed a contract extension at the end of last season that would have taken him through 2027. Instead, Arizona has elected to enter the coaching carousel.

The Cardinals still have never retained a head coach for longer than six seasons in their 100-plus–year history. Arizona will be very active this offseason as the team now looks to replace two key positions within their franchise.

Keim has worked in various roles for the Cardinals since joining the team in 1999. He has served as Arizona’s GM since 2013.