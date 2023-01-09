Truck and bus drivers honk to support nurses striking in New York City

Truck and bus drivers honked their horns in support of nurses striking over pay and staffing levels in New York City .

The Independent ’s Alex Woodward filmed parts of this video at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on Monday, 9 January.

It was one of two hospitals where staff took part in a walkout involving more than 7,000 nurses.

Negotiations broke down after tentative deals had been struck over the past few days, leading to the strike kicking off at 6am Monday.

