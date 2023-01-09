ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Truck and bus drivers honk to support nurses striking in New York City

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lIbd_0k8XALyM00

Truck and bus drivers honked their horns in support of nurses striking over pay and staffing levels in New York City .

The Independent ’s Alex Woodward filmed parts of this video at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on Monday, 9 January.

It was one of two hospitals where staff took part in a walkout involving more than 7,000 nurses.

Negotiations broke down after tentative deals had been struck over the past few days, leading to the strike kicking off at 6am Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
