Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man charged with murder 3 months after body found wrapped in blankets in SW Houston apartment
Investigators said they believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward. An autopsy determined the victim died from blunt force trauma over a month before his body was found.
cw39.com
2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Man possibly set up after women asked for ride as he left gym, police say
HOUSTON - A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons
Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
theleadernews.com
Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting
Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
Houston Chronicle
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
fox26houston.com
Hakeem Coles to serve 57 years in prison after 2019 Cle Nightclub violent armed robbery
HOUSTON - The security guard convicted of a violent armed robbery in 2019 at a downtown Houston nightclub where he worked as a security guard, has been sent to prison officials say. Hakeem Alexander Coles, 27, was convicted by a federal jury in Houston for interference with commerce by robbery...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
fox26houston.com
Charvas Thompson arrested in deadly shooting of Alief ISD teacher, met her week ago on dating app
HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting and killing an Alief ISD teacher last Saturday has now been arrested in Louisiana. Investigators say the two met on a dating website just one week before the brutal murder. Charvas Thompson, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the Western District of Louisiana Violent...
fox26houston.com
Harris County shooting: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in FM 1960 W parking lot, sheriff says
Two men are dead after a shooting in a Harris County business parking lot that appears to be a murder-suicide, the sheriff says. The shooting was reported in the 4700 block of FM 1960 W on Friday evening. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men are dead at the scene.
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
Texas Cop Running For Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend
Robin Williams' campaign for mayor centers on police reform.
$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby
HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning. Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
Man uses fake identity to land job at Clé Nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
