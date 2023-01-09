ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
HOUSTON, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons

Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting

Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX

