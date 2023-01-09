Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Man United Signs World Cup Star Wout Weghorst on Loan
Manchester United has announced the arrival of Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst on loan for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old striker was previously on loan with Turkish giant Beşiktaş before being recalled by Burnley to complete his move to United. The forward was putting together a standout...
Centre Daily
League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 1 End Date
League of Legends Season 13 has finally arrived, and Riot Games decided that there should be more than one ranked split per year. The new League of Legends season was released earlier this week, and it marked the beginning of numerous changes to the ranked mode. These changes included the introduction of two ranked splits within one League of Legends season, which will help dissuade smurf accounts.
Moving on from machismo: is noxious masculinity finally receding from sport?
If there was a defining sporting moment of 2022, aside from the obvious one of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup (while wearing an incongruous bisht, giving off strong vibes of someone about to get their hair washed at the salon), it was surely the tears and hand-clasping of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.
