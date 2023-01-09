ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall City, WA

ifiberone.com

Homes within a quarter mile of fiery propane tank evacuated in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM - An unfortunate chain of events nearly led to a disaster in south Cle Elum on Thursday. Firefighters with Kittitas County Fire District 7 evacuated homes within a quarter mile of a residence at 400 Tillman Creek Road after a propane tank partially exploded. Deputy Fire Chief Chris...
CLE ELUM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair

Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
EVERETT, WA
KIMA TV

Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass

The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KOMO News

Atmospheric river brings widespread rain to western Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — Here comes the rain. The first soaking storm of 2023 arrived in western Washington Thursday as an atmospheric river brought widespread rain to the region. Thursday will be soggy, with steady, moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds across the region through Friday. KOMO News Meteorologist Kristin Clark said the steady rain is expected to tapper off to a trickle on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours

The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Pilot hurt after small plane crash near Yelm airport

YELM, Wash. - A pilot was hurt Thursday morning after a small plane crash in Yelm, deputies said. The crash happened near Aero Lane Southeast, which is next to the Western Airpark Airport. Thurston County deputies said the pilot is an 83-year-old man who walked away with minor injuries. The...
YELM, WA
ifiberone.com

Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim

GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
GOLD BAR, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA

