The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO