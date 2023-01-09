Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
KIMA TV
Landslide danger remains a concern near Bolt Creek fire burn scar due to heavy rain
INDEX, Wash. — Many areas in western Washington are under threat of landslides due to the heavy rain that's been dumping on the region Thursday. King and Snohomish county officials are warning residents to be aware of the threat, especially for people living in historically slide prone areas. “The...
KIMA TV
Out-of-control tractor-trailer with 50K load crashes into Puget Sound
KITSAP CO., Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said a driver is okay after their truck lost its brakes and ended up underwater Wednesday. The driver was hauling a 50,000-pound load when the truck lost its brakes while driving down E. Main St in Manchester. He told deputies...
ifiberone.com
Homes within a quarter mile of fiery propane tank evacuated in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM - An unfortunate chain of events nearly led to a disaster in south Cle Elum on Thursday. Firefighters with Kittitas County Fire District 7 evacuated homes within a quarter mile of a residence at 400 Tillman Creek Road after a propane tank partially exploded. Deputy Fire Chief Chris...
myeverettnews.com
Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair
Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
KIMA TV
Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass
The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
Windstorm topples trees, closes highways, cuts power to thousands
After a similar windstorm cut power to thousands last week, another windstorm hit the area, toppling trees that blocked roads and cut power to thousands of customers. In addition to trees falling onto highways and power lines, a tree fell onto a woman in Fall City Monday morning, killing her, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
KOMO News
Atmospheric river brings widespread rain to western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — Here comes the rain. The first soaking storm of 2023 arrived in western Washington Thursday as an atmospheric river brought widespread rain to the region. Thursday will be soggy, with steady, moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds across the region through Friday. KOMO News Meteorologist Kristin Clark said the steady rain is expected to tapper off to a trickle on Friday.
MyNorthwest.com
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
KOMO News
Woman likely killed while moving cars in her South Hill driveway
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a woman was likely killed while she was moving cars in the driveway outside of her home in South Hill Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the home in the 7800 block of 165th St Ct E around 6 a.m....
q13fox.com
Pilot hurt after small plane crash near Yelm airport
YELM, Wash. - A pilot was hurt Thursday morning after a small plane crash in Yelm, deputies said. The crash happened near Aero Lane Southeast, which is next to the Western Airpark Airport. Thurston County deputies said the pilot is an 83-year-old man who walked away with minor injuries. The...
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
ifiberone.com
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
KIMA TV
False report about baby in stolen vehicle prompts large police response in Everett
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said information provided to deputies about a baby being in the backseat of a vehicle stolen in Everett Thursday morning was false. “The reporting party provided false information to law enforcement. There was no child ever involved in...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim
GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
Moments before fatal Port Orchard shooting caught on camera; crime may be related to mail thefts
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Doorbell camera video shows the moments before a man was fatally shot in Port Orchard on Monday night. At about 11 p.m., Kitsap County deputies were called to the 5200 block of Brady Place for reports of gunshots. Police arrived to find a 31-year-old Pierce...
Man Spotted Loading 'Lifeless Body' Wrapped In Blanket Into SUV
Seattle Police arrested the 35-year-old suspect but learned a shocking truth.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
