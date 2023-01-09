ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Church Sparks Intrigue with Cryptic Social Media Posts

By Cillea Houghton
 4 days ago
Eric Church has sparked intrigue on social media about a potential new project.

The singer has blacked out his profile image on social media, in addition to posting two back-to-back cryptic videos. On Sunday (Jan. 8), he shared a video zooming in on a radio dial as faint voices come through the static. Hints of unidentifiable male and female voices are heard before Church’s 2012 hit “Springsteen” begins to play. The numbers “01.11.2023” are then highlighted in red amongst a series of other station numbers in white.

The follow-up video offers a bit more clarity, with the singer confirming that something is coming on January 11. He posted a similar video with the sound of static scanning through radio channels as Church’s 2021 single “Heart on Fire” comes through the speakers at the end, with the date “01.11.2023” once again written in red.

Some fans have speculated the date could be related to a tour announcement, greatest hits album, or connected to his SiriusXM radio station, Outsiders Radio. In terms of music, Church’s last studio album was the three-part Heart & Soul, which was released in 2021. It spawned singles including “Hell of a View” and “Heart on Fire,” the former of which hit No. 1 while the latter reached the top five on country radio. His current single is “Doing Life With Me,” which is featured on &.

Also on The Chief’s plate is the opening of his bar on Broadway in downtown Nashville this year. Titled Chiefs, the bar will include a live music venue and an Outsiders Radio studio.

“Like everything we do with our music, the same care and consideration has gone into every detail of this place,” Church previously said in a statement about the venue. “It will be unrivaled downtown. I can’t wait to play here.”

Photo Credit: Reid Long / Essential Broadcast Media

American Songwriter

