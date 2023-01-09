ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Council Member Jeff Blubaugh to run for county commission

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council Member Jeff Blubaugh announced that he would run for Sedgwick County Commission.

Blubaugh announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for District 2 on Monday. The seat is held by Democrat Sarah Lopez, who won it back in 2020.

With the announcement, Blubaugh said he would not be making a run for mayor in 2023. As a council member, Blubaugh said he accomplished a lot during his time on the council.

“From a new airport, ballpark, Delano revitalization, Pawnee Prairie Park investments, West Street infrastructure my district has really grown. What I’m most proud of is the new jobs and companies that have moved to Southwest Wichita during my tenure,” he said in a news release.

Last week, Dalton Glassock, a former county commissioner, announced that he would be running for Blubaugh’s current city council seat. The election for the city council will be held this year.

