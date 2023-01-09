‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer: Orlando Bloom Bows Out as Inspector Philo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Bloom is exiting “ Carnival Row ” just as the circus is coming to an end.

The Prime Video fantasy series, co-starring Cara Delevingne , is set to conclude after Season 2. Per the official synopsis, in a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season 2 of “Carnival Row” picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of “Carnival Row.”

“Carnival Row” is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson, lead star Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Wesley Strick, and screenwriter Travis Beacham. Beacham’s “A Killing on Carnival Row,” on which the project is based, appeared on the very first installment of The Black List in 2005.

The series first debuted in 2019, with the second installment wrapping production in September 2021. The delayed Season 2 consists of 10 episodes, compared to the first season’s eight installments.

IndieWire’s Steve Greene wrote in his review of Season 1 that “Carnival Row” is a “curious hybrid of a murder mystery, a love story, and an unabashed political allegory” that is “certainly striving to carve out a category all its own.”

Greene continued, “It’s clear that ‘Carnival Row’ is aiming for a story that examines power in all its forms. There’s the idea that the memory of a past love can exert such powerful control that it transcends time and place. One undercooked Season 1 subplot looks at how oppression can curdle into a violent revolutionary movement that doesn’t shy away from targeting anyone in its path. And by embracing the idea that, in this society, humans are widely seen as the social and physiological superiors to their fae and fawn counterparts, it dives into a form of deeply held, subconscious prejudice that spans centuries, not just genres.”

“Carnival Row” Season 2 premieres February 17 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.

