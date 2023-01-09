ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Ravens Without Lamar Jackson, But Healthier for Rematch with Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati. This means that both Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals in an AFC...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Bears 2022 Final Report Card: A No-Win Situation

Bears running back David Montgomery tried summing up the season past in the locker room just after they finished 3-14. He came up with a rather succinct description of 2022. Montgomery didn't want to elaborate when asked. One word sufficed. The Bears will carry a franchise-record 10-game losing streak into...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Packers Will Keep Jones Through Contract Restructure

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst answered a serious question about running back Aaron Jones on Friday with one part honesty, one part humor. With Jones’ cap charge for the 2023 season set to soar to $20 million, would the Packers have to restructure...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Broncos Way-Too-Early 3-Round Mock Draft

It's no secret how disappointing the 2022 season was for the Denver Broncos. A trendy pick as a playoff threat over the summer turned into one of the most embarrassing teams in franchise history as those expectations weren't met, with the team finishing the season with five wins and a top-five draft pick (which now belongs to Seattle).
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. Bucs Preview: LOOK Inside Practice at The Star

FRISCO - In the Wild Card round, the Dallas Cowboys hit the road for a date, and rematch, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady on Monday Night Football. Dallas looks to survive and advance in order to keep its quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years still alive.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Prioritizing Detroit Lions 2023 Free Agents

The Detroit Lions have 28 free agents on their roster general manager Brad Holmes and the front office must make decisions on heading into next season. Currently, the team is set to have has 18 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and seven exclusive rights free agents. Recall, exclusive...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bengals Get Good Injury News Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will play on Sunday against the Ravens, despite being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury. Zac Taylor shared the update following Friday's practice. Cincinnati's defense is healthy heading into the playoffs, despite guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sam...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Simmons, Stonehouse Named Second-Team All-Pro

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and punter Ryan Stonehouse have been named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. It’s the second straight season Simmons has earned second-team AP All-Pro honors, while Stonehouse claimed the distinction as arookie. Simmons finished fourth in the voting at defensive...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Three Recent Panthers Draft Picks Find New Homes

DT Phil Hoskins ----> Kansas City Chiefs. Also known as "Big Snack", Phil Hoskins was drafted in the 7th round (232nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two years with the team, Hoskins appeared in eight games and recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and a sack.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Centre Daily

Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Reviewing the New England Patriots 2022 rookie class and looking ahead as to how it might develop.

By all accounts, the New England Patriots had one of their most successful rookie classes of recent memory in 2022. They found two starting cornerbacks, a backup quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive lineman who immediately stepped in and made a fair share of plays while stacking some critical experience that will serve them well as they head into their second seasons.
TEXAS STATE
Centre Daily

Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’

While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans

The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
CHARLOTTE, NC

