NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Centre Daily
NFL Insider On Playoff Changes: Bengals Got ‘Short End Of Stick At Every Turn’
CINCINNATI — NFL insider Mike Florio brought up the divisional round "inequities" facing the Bengals if they and the Bills win this weekend. Cincinnati has to travel to play Buffalo, even though they were leading the Monday Night Football game, that had they won, would've given them home-field advantage over the Bills next weekend.
Centre Daily
Ravens Without Lamar Jackson, But Healthier for Rematch with Bengals
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati. This means that both Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals in an AFC...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Centre Daily
Bears 2022 Final Report Card: A No-Win Situation
Bears running back David Montgomery tried summing up the season past in the locker room just after they finished 3-14. He came up with a rather succinct description of 2022. Montgomery didn't want to elaborate when asked. One word sufficed. The Bears will carry a franchise-record 10-game losing streak into...
Centre Daily
Packers Will Keep Jones Through Contract Restructure
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst answered a serious question about running back Aaron Jones on Friday with one part honesty, one part humor. With Jones’ cap charge for the 2023 season set to soar to $20 million, would the Packers have to restructure...
Centre Daily
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: How to Beat the Bills, Offseason Outlook, and More
Part 1 of the Super Wild-Card Weekend SI Fan All Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Alain, if the Dolphins were to beat the Bills Sunday, could you think of a sports upset of bigger proportions? Bigger scoring difference, the Bills/Dolphins game Sunday or the College National Championship between Georgia and TCU?
Centre Daily
Broncos Way-Too-Early 3-Round Mock Draft
It's no secret how disappointing the 2022 season was for the Denver Broncos. A trendy pick as a playoff threat over the summer turned into one of the most embarrassing teams in franchise history as those expectations weren't met, with the team finishing the season with five wins and a top-five draft pick (which now belongs to Seattle).
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Bucs Preview: LOOK Inside Practice at The Star
FRISCO - In the Wild Card round, the Dallas Cowboys hit the road for a date, and rematch, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady on Monday Night Football. Dallas looks to survive and advance in order to keep its quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years still alive.
Centre Daily
Prioritizing Detroit Lions 2023 Free Agents
The Detroit Lions have 28 free agents on their roster general manager Brad Holmes and the front office must make decisions on heading into next season. Currently, the team is set to have has 18 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and seven exclusive rights free agents. Recall, exclusive...
Centre Daily
Bengals Get Good Injury News Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will play on Sunday against the Ravens, despite being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury. Zac Taylor shared the update following Friday's practice. Cincinnati's defense is healthy heading into the playoffs, despite guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sam...
Centre Daily
Simmons, Stonehouse Named Second-Team All-Pro
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and punter Ryan Stonehouse have been named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. It’s the second straight season Simmons has earned second-team AP All-Pro honors, while Stonehouse claimed the distinction as arookie. Simmons finished fourth in the voting at defensive...
Centre Daily
Three Recent Panthers Draft Picks Find New Homes
DT Phil Hoskins ----> Kansas City Chiefs. Also known as "Big Snack", Phil Hoskins was drafted in the 7th round (232nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two years with the team, Hoskins appeared in eight games and recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and a sack.
Centre Daily
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Centre Daily
Reviewing the New England Patriots 2022 rookie class and looking ahead as to how it might develop.
By all accounts, the New England Patriots had one of their most successful rookie classes of recent memory in 2022. They found two starting cornerbacks, a backup quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive lineman who immediately stepped in and made a fair share of plays while stacking some critical experience that will serve them well as they head into their second seasons.
Centre Daily
Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’
While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
Centre Daily
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
