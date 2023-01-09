Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their upcoming playoff game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has not played Week 13, and it now appears that one of his teammates is voicing his frustrations with the situation. Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins discussed Jackson’s knee injury earlier this week, Read more... The post Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL
Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'
Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders. Such a divorce now appears more likely as the Raiders have begun the process of evaluating Carr's trade market, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 return specialists: Keisean Nixon, Nyheim Hines lead the group
With the 2022 NFL regular season now in the books, the Next Gen Stats analytics team is excited to launch the new Expected Return Yards model, created in tandem with the AWS ML Solutions Lab. Expanding into the oft-overlooked, but important third phase of the game, Next Gen Stats is now equipped to evaluate the return specialists who deliver some of the most exciting moments on the field. The best returners not only put points directly on the scoreboard, but add hidden value by setting up their offenses with great field position. Now, we can spotlight them with two separately trained models -- one for kick returns and another for punt returns.
NFL
NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2022 regular season
NOTE: This week's rankings feature each team's most prominent starting quarterback, based solely on play from the 2022 regular season. 2022 stats: 17 games | 67.1 pct | 5,250 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 41 pass TD | 12 INT | 358 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
NFL
NFL Announces Nominees For 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award
The NFL announced the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level. The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award –...
NFL
Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Selected as Site of Potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game
The NFL announced Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET. NFL clubs approved a resolution last week to mitigate the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Week 17...
NFL
NFL playoffs: One X-factor for each of the 14 teams
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights 14 players who could assume a critical role in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy ... The star power in the NFL playoffs makes...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Wild Card Round preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Seahawks-49ers and Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Dolphins-Bills and Giants-Vikings Wild Card playoff games. To wrap up the show, the duo focuses on the Ravens-Bengals and Cowboys-Buccaneers Wild Card playoff games.
NFL
Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO
The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president and CEO on Thursday. Warren, 59, has spent the past three years with the conference, replacing longtime commissioner Jim Delany in early 2020. Prior to that, Warren spent several years in the front offices of the Vikings, Lions and Rams.
NFL
NFL rookie rankings: 49ers' Brock Purdy vaults into top 25 after thrilling finish to 2022 regular season
With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the entire campaign to rank the top 25 rookies. NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the quarter pole rookie rankings. DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall. Sauce is the most impressive rookie...
NFL
Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job
Jim Harbaugh isn't the only coach from the college ranks getting a look from the Denver Broncos. Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening. The Broncos' coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett has offered a...
NFL
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt surprised with farewell video from his family, NFL players
The NFL world was caught off guard two weeks ago when Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced he would retire at the end of the 2022 season. In the ninth and final episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph addressed his players and Watt the day before the Cardinals' regular-season finale versus the 49ers. Defensive line coach Matt Burke had an idea of compiling messages from Watt's family to NFL players he played against to send the future Hall of Famer off into the sunset.
NFL
Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade
The New Orleans Saints just endured their worst season since their 7-9 campaign in 2016, but executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis' only plans to move a head coach involve a former one. Although Saints defensive coordinator-turned-head coach Dennis Allen led New Orleans to a 7-10 record in...
