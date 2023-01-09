Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ravens Without Lamar Jackson, But Healthier for Rematch with Bengals
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati. This means that both Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals in an AFC...
Bengals Get Good Injury News Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will play on Sunday against the Ravens, despite being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury. Zac Taylor shared the update following Friday's practice. Cincinnati's defense is healthy heading into the playoffs, despite guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sam...
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Prioritizing Detroit Lions 2023 Free Agents
The Detroit Lions have 28 free agents on their roster general manager Brad Holmes and the front office must make decisions on heading into next season. Currently, the team is set to have has 18 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and seven exclusive rights free agents. Recall, exclusive...
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Named First-Team All-Pro
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has taken home another offseason honor, being named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Fitzpatrick finished the season tied as the league-leader in interceptions with six, including a game-winning INT against the Ravens with the playoffs on the line in Week 17. His six picks also gave the Steelers defense as a whole the NFL’s interception title.
Reservation for 3: Talented Dalan cousins square off in marquee girls basketball matchup
CHEHALIS, Wash. - Usually heavily-involved in one another's basketball-playing lives, the Dalans took another approach this week. They went quiet. Why? It's because the three cousins were about to face off for the first time in a meaningful game. The talented 6-footers surely did not disappoint, ...
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released its official plan for a neutral-site AFC championship game in the event that the Bills and Chiefs are slated to play against each other in the title game. Per a release from the NFL, Atlanta would host the game...
Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning
We're now two weeks removed from Michigan's unfortunate loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and instead of watching U-M's momentum build and build after a phenomenal season, we're witnessing more turmoil and uncertainty when it comes to head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program. Harbaugh did...
Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA
In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind. The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA career anytime soon, but when he was asked recently about whether he thinks he will surpass LeBron James’s scoring position in history, he admitted he has another plan in mind.
Atlanta acquires veteran G Danielle Robinson from Indiana
The Atlanta Dream acquired three-time WNBA All-Star guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever on Friday for guard Kristy Wallace. Robinson is also a three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks 13th in league history in career assists (1,376) and among the top 20 in career free-throw percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.
