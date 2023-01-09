ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Velma': Where Is the Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Streaming?

Since “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” premiered as a Saturday morning cartoon on CBS back on September 13, 1969, it has become a staple of pop culture –the Mystery Machine, the insatiable Great Dane and the small-scale conspiracies that undoubtedly involve a villainous landowner and a rubber mask, have appeared in a variety of television series, movies (on the big and small-screen) and other miscellaneous media.
‘Lightyear’ Director Angus MacLane on That Big Twist Featuring Old Buzz

This story about “Lightyear” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Pixar’s “Lightyear” is built around a nimble, ingenious premise: Instead of just another entry in the “Toy Story” franchise, it is the movie that young Andy watched and became obsessed with the Buzz Lightyear character (here played by Chris Evans) before the events of the first “Toy Story” film. As envisioned by co-writer/director Angus MacLane, “Lightyear” is a muscular science fiction movie (MacLane’s professed favorite is “Aliens”) that also must exist within the preexisting framework of the “Toy Story” franchise and the cumbersome mythology that has already been established. One of the more delicious thrills of “Lightyear” is watching it bump up against the mythos and gleefully subvert the audience’s preconceived notions.
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up a Season 3 Renewal at CBS

“Ghosts” has spooked up a Season 3 renewal at CBS. Currently airing its second season, the hit broadcast and streaming comedy from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman ranks as the No. 1 comedy series on Paramount+ and CBS’ most-streamed program (Paramount+ and CBS TVE). “Ghosts” stars Rose...
‘Causeway’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Says Role in Apple Film ‘Terrified the Hell’ Out of Him

A version of this story about Brian Tyree Henry and “Causeway” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Of all the indelible couples in 2022’s movies — Sammy Fabelman and his mom, Elvis and the Colonel, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on the Weinstein beat, Pádraic and Colm on Inisherin, Maverick and his jet in “Top Gun” — the most affecting might be the pair of wounded souls played by Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry in Lila Neugebauer’s gentle drama “Causeway.”
How to Watch ‘House Party': Is the Reboot Streaming?

1990s comedy “House Party” is back and better than ever with just about the highest stakes you can imagine. When best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) find themselves completing odd jobs in LeBron James’ state of the art mansion — complete with a self-fluffing couch and a hologram of the king, himself — they jump on the opportunity to throw the most epic house party that will simultaneously provide a needed cashflow for the duo.
Why the ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Director Had to Prove to the Academy His Film Is Actually Animated

This story about “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a big part of the conversation around the best animated movies of 2022, with its heartwarming story about following your dreams, led by an adorable lead character: a tiny, stop-motion shell in tennis shoes voiced by Jenny Slate. But its eligibility in the Oscars’ animated feature category was in question until the filmmakers provided documentation on how the film was made. “We always thought it was an animated film,” director Dean Fleischer Camp said. “If anything, I wish people knew the process by which we made this. And they would realize that so much more of it is animated than they realize.”
Why Guillermo del Toro Wanted to Make a Disobedient Pinocchio in His Version of the Classic

This story about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” first appeared in a special animation section in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It should come as no surprise that Guillermo del Toro has made an animated film using the stop-motion technique. The real surprise should be that it took him until 2022 to make “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” because the filmmaker has been fascinated with the art form to the point where he started his own small stop-motion company as a teenager in Mexico City. Since then, he’s been making acclaimed films like “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Nightmare Alley” and the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water,” all the while dreaming of doing his own animated feature.
