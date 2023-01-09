Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in TownNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
Related
How to Watch ‘Velma': Where Is the Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Streaming?
Since “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” premiered as a Saturday morning cartoon on CBS back on September 13, 1969, it has become a staple of pop culture –the Mystery Machine, the insatiable Great Dane and the small-scale conspiracies that undoubtedly involve a villainous landowner and a rubber mask, have appeared in a variety of television series, movies (on the big and small-screen) and other miscellaneous media.
Producers Guild Awards Go for Big Hits: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
The guild, a strong Oscar predictor, also nominated Golden Globe winners "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Creative Content Studio 3AM Launches L.A.-Based TikTok Studio (Exclusive)
Creative content studio 3AM, part of entertainment marketing firm Wild Care Creative Group, is launching a new TikTok studio to give clients access to “world-class, bespoke solutions and support the creator class,” the company announced Thursday. The Los Angeles-based 3AM TikTok studio will cater to creators and digital...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Star Mariana Treviño Is Ready to Be Seen (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The actress, who relished playing a strong Latin mother opposite Tom Hanks, was photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap.
‘Lightyear’ Director Angus MacLane on That Big Twist Featuring Old Buzz
This story about “Lightyear” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Pixar’s “Lightyear” is built around a nimble, ingenious premise: Instead of just another entry in the “Toy Story” franchise, it is the movie that young Andy watched and became obsessed with the Buzz Lightyear character (here played by Chris Evans) before the events of the first “Toy Story” film. As envisioned by co-writer/director Angus MacLane, “Lightyear” is a muscular science fiction movie (MacLane’s professed favorite is “Aliens”) that also must exist within the preexisting framework of the “Toy Story” franchise and the cumbersome mythology that has already been established. One of the more delicious thrills of “Lightyear” is watching it bump up against the mythos and gleefully subvert the audience’s preconceived notions.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
Milo Ventimiglia Joined ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ and Brought 90% of the ‘This Is Us’ Crew Along
Winter TCA: The three-time Emmy nominee had a two-week break between both starring roles
‘Deadpool 3’ Is ‘A Tightrope Walk’ With Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds Says: ‘These 2 Wrongs Actually Will Make a Right’
Combining the sarcastic, profanity-laden sensibility of Deadpool with the gruff, self-serious nature of Wolverine is not an immediate match made in heaven, but when considering those two characters are played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, it becomes far more enticing. The two are set to team up for...
‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up a Season 3 Renewal at CBS
“Ghosts” has spooked up a Season 3 renewal at CBS. Currently airing its second season, the hit broadcast and streaming comedy from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman ranks as the No. 1 comedy series on Paramount+ and CBS’ most-streamed program (Paramount+ and CBS TVE). “Ghosts” stars Rose...
Taylor Swift Performs ‘Anti-Hero’ Live for the First Time During 1975 Concert Cameo (Video)
She also covered the bands song The City
‘House Party’ Writers Say Remake Was Originally Meant to Star LeBron James and Drake: ‘We Thought It Was Stupid’
After much back-and-forth, Warner Bros. Discovery is releasing “House Party” into theaters nationwide. This charmingly offbeat remake (of sorts) of the 1990 original was directed by music video whiz Calmatic and written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover, both veterans of FX’s beloved series “Atlanta.”. And...
Colbert Pins George Santos for His Mounting Lies: ‘So Many Aliases He Had to Swear In on 2 Bibles and a Torah’ (Video)
While embattled George Santos’ political career continues to come apart at the seams, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took the time Wednesday to poke fun at the New York congressman’s various aliases among the mounting lies. For the one: the question of Santos’ campaign funding.
‘Causeway’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Says Role in Apple Film ‘Terrified the Hell’ Out of Him
A version of this story about Brian Tyree Henry and “Causeway” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Of all the indelible couples in 2022’s movies — Sammy Fabelman and his mom, Elvis and the Colonel, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on the Weinstein beat, Pádraic and Colm on Inisherin, Maverick and his jet in “Top Gun” — the most affecting might be the pair of wounded souls played by Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry in Lila Neugebauer’s gentle drama “Causeway.”
How to Watch ‘House Party': Is the Reboot Streaming?
1990s comedy “House Party” is back and better than ever with just about the highest stakes you can imagine. When best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) find themselves completing odd jobs in LeBron James’ state of the art mansion — complete with a self-fluffing couch and a hologram of the king, himself — they jump on the opportunity to throw the most epic house party that will simultaneously provide a needed cashflow for the duo.
Why the ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Director Had to Prove to the Academy His Film Is Actually Animated
This story about “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a big part of the conversation around the best animated movies of 2022, with its heartwarming story about following your dreams, led by an adorable lead character: a tiny, stop-motion shell in tennis shoes voiced by Jenny Slate. But its eligibility in the Oscars’ animated feature category was in question until the filmmakers provided documentation on how the film was made. “We always thought it was an animated film,” director Dean Fleischer Camp said. “If anything, I wish people knew the process by which we made this. And they would realize that so much more of it is animated than they realize.”
‘Wolf Pack': Sarah Michelle Gellar Goes Supernatural Again in Trailer for Paramount+ Werewolf Series (Video)
Paramount+ on Thursday released the trailer for “Wolf Pack,” the upcoming supernatural teen drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, and Bella Shepard, among others. The show premieres Thursday, Jan 26. Watch the trailer below. ‘Wolf Pack,’ per the show’s official description, “follows a teenage boy and girl...
Why Guillermo del Toro Wanted to Make a Disobedient Pinocchio in His Version of the Classic
This story about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” first appeared in a special animation section in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It should come as no surprise that Guillermo del Toro has made an animated film using the stop-motion technique. The real surprise should be that it took him until 2022 to make “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” because the filmmaker has been fascinated with the art form to the point where he started his own small stop-motion company as a teenager in Mexico City. Since then, he’s been making acclaimed films like “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Nightmare Alley” and the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water,” all the while dreaming of doing his own animated feature.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret': Watch Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates in Trailer for the Coming-of-Age Classic (Video)
Fifty years after “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret?” was published, Judy Blume’s seminal young-adult novel is finally headed to the big screen. Lionsgate released on Thursday a trailer for the adaptation, starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Benny Safdie and Abby Ryder Fortson. Set in...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0