Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Warzone 2 Pro Reveals Why PC Players Should Use PS5 Controllers
Warzone 2 player TrueGameData has revealed why players should opt for the PlayStation 5 controller when playing on PC. The controller vs. mouse and keyboard debate is one that still has plenty of fuel in the tank. While it hasn't always been a hot topic for Call of Duty players, the launch of Warzone back in 2020 brought with it plenty of discussion around aim assist.
Centre Daily
Is Fire Emblem Engage on Xbox?
The latest entry into the Fire Emblem franchise, Fire Emblem Engage, is set to release on Jan. 20. But will it be on Xbox?. The Fire Emblem franchise is a long-running series of fantasy tactical role-playing games. Fire Emblem Engage is the latest addition, having been announced in September 2022. It will have similar gameplay to the series' previous entries, but will add in the use of Emblem Rings, allowing units to fight alongside the lords of previous games.
Centre Daily
League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 1 End Date
League of Legends Season 13 has finally arrived, and Riot Games decided that there should be more than one ranked split per year. The new League of Legends season was released earlier this week, and it marked the beginning of numerous changes to the ranked mode. These changes included the introduction of two ranked splits within one League of Legends season, which will help dissuade smurf accounts.
For Thy Great Pain Have Mercy on My Little Pain by Victoria MacKenzie review – a pocket epic
This is an extraordinary novel about two extraordinary women, the books they wrote and how those books survived. In 1934, while looking for a ping pong ball in the house of Lieutenant Colonel William Butler-Bowdon, a guest stumbled upon the only complete manuscript of The Book of Margery Kempe. Butler-Bowdon threatened to throw it on the bonfire, saying “then we may be able to find ping pong balls and bats when we want them”. Fortunately he changed his mind, and the manuscript of the earliest English autobiography is now safely in the British Library.
Comments / 0