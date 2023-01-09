Read full article on original website
Fire at home near Cook Park had previously been red-tagged, officials still investigating cause
Sioux City fire officials are responding to a fire in Sioux City's westside near Cook Park.
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.
Why did the recent snows not put a big dent in drought conditions?
As of recently, we have seen multiple 1-2" snow events across near Sioux City, but it hasn't made a huge dent in our drought deficit for most.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Tuesday Morning Accident Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Ocheyedan man and his passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:45 a.m., 74-year-old Bernard Engelkes of Ocheyedan was driving a 2001 Toyota minivan southbound on Highway 60, two miles north of Ashton. They tell us that 21-year-old Dax DeGroot of George was eastbound on 210th Street in a 2015 Ford pickup.
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
siouxcountyradio.com
Sioux County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Newest K9
We are excited to introduce our newest K9 Rocky, a one-year-old German Shorthair Pointer from the Netherlands. K9 Rocky was purchased from I-80 K9 in Atlantic, Iowa, and is trained in narcotic, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin detection. Deputy Agustin Martinez will be his handler and the duo spent the last 10 days in Atlantic training and forming a close bond, becoming certified.
1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein
One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
Sioux City man allegedly attacked with chain one day after his vehicle was set on fire; Suspect arrested
A Sioux City man was caught on camera assaulting a resident with a chain one day after he allegedly set fire to the victim's vehicle. Officials noted that he apparently ripped the victims' video doorbell from its mount and used it to cause damage to the front door.
algonaradio.com
More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
siouxcountyradio.com
David Allen Wesselink
The memorial service for 82 year old David Allen Wesselink, of Rock Valley, will be held on Saturday at 10:30am at the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Cliff Hoekstra officiating. Private family inurnment will be held prior at the Carmel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Friday from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the church. The Porter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
more1049.com
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Siouxland businesses adapting as national carbon dioxide shortage continues
Carbon dioxide, also known as CO2, is necessary for a variety of businesses, but an ongoing shortage has impacted local businesses.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
