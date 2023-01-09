Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on 'Messy' Bachelor Exit, Says Hollywood Should Be 'Nervous as Hell' About What 'I Know'

Chris Harrison knows where the #BachelorNation bodies are buried, and he appears ready to dish and tell .

In the opening minutes of his debut installment of Harrison’s The Most Dramatic Podcast… Ever , released on Monday, the embattled ex- Bachelor host issued a stark warning to the industry that quasi-cancelled him.

“I am sure there are a lot of people that are sitting in Hollywood right now that are nervous as hell that I am doing a podcast,” he mused, before cryptically adding, “Maybe you should be, because you probably know that I know.”

Harrison found himself in hot water back in February 2021 when he defended The Bachelor Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was spotted in photos from a 2018 Antebellum party. In an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay — The Bachelorette ‘s first-ever Black lead — Harrison denounced the “cancel culture” that he felt had targeted Kirkconnell and suggested that her attendance at the party simply looks worse through a 2021 lens, despite Lindsay’s attempts to explain why Kirkconnell’s actions were problematic and reinforced racist stereotypes from the pre-Civil War era.

Harrison later apologized for “wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism,” and four months later he announced that he was stepping aside from the franchise . He was eventually succeeded by Jesse Palmer.

In Episode 1 of The Most Dramatic Podcast… Ever , Harrison went on to detail the difficult months that followed his tumultuous exit.

“I was heartbroken,” he recalled. “I was gutted. I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself. The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative — whether it had to do with race or anything. The fact that I had a big part in this… I was sick to my stomach.

“I lost 20 pounds,” he added. “I didn’t sleep, I didn’t eat.”

Although Harrison says he stands by the point he was trying to get across in that now infamous Extra interview, he acknowledges, “The way I did it was messy and disappointing.”