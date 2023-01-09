Read full article on original website
WATCH: 103rd Illinois Senate gets sworn in
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 103rd General Assembly will be sworn in Wednesday. Tune in above for a live feed of the event.
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
High-risk COVID-19 counties drop to only 5, Central Illinois remains at medium risk
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced in a press release Friday that despite a new variant , COVID-19 community level of risk has decreased statewide. IDPH reported that the CDC has designated 61 counties in Illinois to either medium or high levels of COVID-19, down from 73 counties last week. This week, only five counties are at a high community level and 56 are at a medium level.
Bill offering abortion, gender-affirming care protections heads to Governor Pritzker’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Out of state people seeking abortions in Illinois may soon have the state on their side if they face legal consequences in their home state thanks to a bill that heads to the Governor’s desk. The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill protecting abortion,...
Workers rights groups hail passage of Paid Leave bill
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local workers rights groups are celebrating the passage of the Paid Leave Bill in the Illinois Senate. The Paid Leave for All Workers Act (SB 208) will require employers to provide at least 40 hours, or five days, of paid leave per year to be used for any reason. Employees will also have the ability to rollover unused hours to the next year.
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during a press conference.
Illinois county sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban, deem law unconstitutional
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At least 30 county sheriffs are refusing to enforce the newly-passed assault weapons ban because they contend it violates the Second Amendment. The Protect Illinois Communities Act (HB 5471) bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines in the state. It also requires owners to register existing guns, among other provisions. Gov. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday night.
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle
Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire …. Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public …. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools. License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria …. License Plate Reader...
Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy outlined proposed legislation Thursday for Alaska to capitalize on carbon markets, seeking to diversify state revenues long heavily reliant on proceeds from oil. Dunleavy plans to introduce his so-called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session that begins next week.
LaSalle lifts shelter in place recommendation
LaSalle, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle has lifted its shelter-in-place order, according to their Facebook page. The shelter-in-place order was from a chemical fire earlier in the day.
Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatee deaths dropped in 2022 from a record high the year before, but Florida wildlife officials said Wednesday that chronic starvation caused by water pollution remains a major concern. Preliminary statistics show 800 recorded manatee deaths last year in Florida, according to the state...
