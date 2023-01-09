Read full article on original website
Here's an Exclusive First Look at the FW23 Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4
Martine Rose and are back together with another round of Shox MR4 sneakers. The London-based designer takes to Pitti Immagine as Pitti Uomo 103‘s Guest Designer, delivering her Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in a grand Florentine loggia that’s been given an Italo house makeover. And while the clothes stole the hearts of the showgoers in attendance, it was the shoes on their feet that brought the collection together in harmony.
BBC ICECREAM Heads to Paris for Pre-Spring 2023 Collection
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club-hosted ICECREAM umbrella is back with its first release of 2023. This time around, the brand heads to Paris to deliver a skate-orientated campaign around the City of Love for an all-new Pre-Spring 2023 collection. The new collection has quickly followed BBC’s latest Winter 2022...
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Salmon Toe"
Heading into the new year, continues to expand its Dunk Low lineup with a brand new colorway featuring a pink toebox. The colorway bares a heavy resemblance to Ronnie Fieg‘s iconic GEL-Lyte III “Salmon Toe” which has become one of the designer’s most popular and iconic silhouettes.
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
Versace's SS23 Men's Campaign Pictures '90s Runway Icons Mark Vanderloo and Iván de Pineda
For its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, Versace flipped nearly three decades back in its history books to 1996, when model mavericks Mark Vanderloo and Iván de Pineda made their Versace debuts. Shot by Mert & Marcus, the sartorial imagery mirrors the original campaign with the present-day models, celebrating their roles...
It's All in the Details for Matthew M Williams' 1017 ALYX 9SM FW23 Collection
Matthew M Williams continues to define his own streetwear aesthetic, putting his label 1017 ALYX 9SM firmly on the map with his latest Milan Fashion Week runway show. Dividing his time between his self-founded label and heading up Givenchy as its Creative Director, MMW resumes his restless exploration into fashion with the debut of 1017 ALYX 9SM Fall/Winter 2023. The previous season saw Williams decode modern streetwear ideals through a runway show titled “MOTION,” taking attendees to an unused swimming pool on the outskirts of Milan. With collaborations alongside Nike, Swedish House Mafia, and more, it was only fitting he’d follow up with more double-ended creativity.
STAPLE, atmos and PUMA Engage for a New Footwear and Apparel Collaboration
Has put a heavy emphasis on collaborative projects in recent memory. It capped off 2022 with a two-pronged sneaker capsule alongside JJJJound, recently introduced the second drop of its team-up with Dapper Dan and crafted a limited-edition Lunar New Year jersey capsule with Manchester City, and now it’s slated to reunite with STAPLE and atmos for a new footwear and apparel assemblage.
Bulgari Updates the Serpenti For LVMH Watch Week
Embodying the “Time is a Jewel” philosophy, Bulgari has revealed its assortment of delectable offerings for LVMH Watch Week in Singapore. Consistent with the Italian Maison’s hallmarked opulence, the timepieces consist of various gem-set watches in both iconic and daring designs — from the blossoming Divas’ Dream, the glittering Divas’ Dream Mosaica, to the zesty Allegra, along with new iterations of the timeless Serpenti model.
Aaron Johnson's Ghoulish Characters Invade Almine Rech
On view in Paris until February 11. Returning after the holidays, Almine Rech invites Aaron Johnson‘s ghoulish characters to play host within the gallery’s Paris flagship. The self-titled solo show by the Brooklyn-based artist coincides with Johnson’s ongoing Day is Night exhibition in Shanghai. Johnson typically creates...
Y-3 Presents a Triple-Black Version of The adidas Superstar
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled an all-new iteration of their collaborative Superstar silhouette — with the model now arriving in a stealthy, triple-black color scheme. Recently, the duo has presented various collaborations that have given a revitalized feel to adidas’ footwear mainline. For example, the pair have...
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
Colmar Taps White Mountaineering's Yosuke Aizawa for "Revolution" Collaboration
Milan Fashion Week FW23 is underway, and in true Milanese style, it commences with a bold display, coming courtesy of Yosuke Aizawa and Colmar. Aizawa, the Japanese designer behind the label White Mountaineering, and the Italian outerwear specialists Colmar have come together for not just a collaborative collection, but an installation that takes over an iconic Milan landmark. At the top of Torre Branca, colloquially known as the “small Eiffel Tower of Milan,” you’ll find a selection from the “Revolution” collection displayed in a recreation of the jackets’ natural habitat.
Moving on from machismo: is noxious masculinity finally receding from sport?
If there was a defining sporting moment of 2022, aside from the obvious one of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup (while wearing an incongruous bisht, giving off strong vibes of someone about to get their hair washed at the salon), it was surely the tears and hand-clasping of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.
Jonathan Anderson Previews JW Anderson x Wellipets Frog Shoes
JW Anderson founder and Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson has posted a picture of what seems to be a collaboration between his eponymous label and heritage rainboots brand Wellipets. Founded in the United Kingdom, Wellipets was the first company to mix the traditional Wellington rain boot with a playful element, the...
TAG Heuer Presents Its LVMH Watch Week Novelties
TAG Heuer has just revealed its lineup for 2023’s LVMH Watch Week, which includes various models ranging from the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph, Carrera Chronograph 60th Anniversary Edition, and Monza Flyback Chronometer, to the Connected Calibre E4 in multiple renditions. Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph. Following the release of TAG...
Christopher Kane Pre-Fall 2023 Puts Safety First
Following Christopher Kane’s return to the catwalk at London Fashion Week SS23, the Scottish designer is ready to debut his all-new Pre-Fall 2023 range ahead of his next appearance on the Fashion Week calendar this February. In his previous showcase, the designer took a scalpel to the female form,...
Gucci FW23 Was a Walk Down Memory Lane
From collaborations with Dickies, Harry Styles and Palace to Spring/Summer 2023’s viral sensation that was the “Twinsburg” runway show, and of course its Creative Director Alessandro Michele announcing his departure from the House, 2022 was quite the year for Gucci. After seven years at the brand, Michele...
Official Look at the Jordan Two Trey "Concord Royal"
The Jordan Brand is officially expanding its Two Trey lineup with a new colorway, this time paying homage to the original and iconic Air Jordan 11 “Concord”. This time around, the shoe adds a tint of royal blue to the shoe, bringing a new iteration to the market.
New Balance Dresses Its Waterproof Rainer Sneaker in "Turtledove"
New Balance has just presented its latest iteration of the Rainer silhouette in an understated “Turtledove” colorway — and it serves as a follow-up to the Rainer’s latest collaboration with Aime Leon Dore. It’s no secret that New Balance has various unique models packed away in...
