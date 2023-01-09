ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFTA to share information on jobs at Thursday’s open house

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA-Metro is looking to fill a number of positions, and they’re holding an open house this Thursday to share more about them.

Taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 181 Ellicott Street in Buffalo, positions they’re seeking to fill include those for operators, mechanics and custodians, among others.

“Those interested can take advantage of new wages, a guaranteed 40-hour work week, as well as a competitive benefits package,” the NFTA says.

More information on jobs that are available with the NFTA can be found here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

