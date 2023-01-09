Read full article on original website
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway. Kyiv’s city...
Explosions reported in three Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv
Explosions were reported in three Ukrainian cities early Saturday, including the capital Kyiv where a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility.
NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO said Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity ” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or AWACS, belong...
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic. The hanging of Ali Reza Akbari, a close ally of top security official Ali Shamkhani, suggests an ongoing power struggle within Iran's theocracy as it struggles to contain the demonstrations over the September death of Mahsa Amini. It also harkened back to the mass purges of the military that immediately followed Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution....
Rishi Sunak condemns ‘callous and cowardly’ execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari
Rishi Sunak has condemned the “callous and cowardly” execution of a British-Iranian dual national in Iran. Alireza Akbari, who once served in Iran’s defence ministry, had been accused of spying, an allegation he denied. Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s judiciary, said he had been hanged.Mr Sunak, writing on Twitter on Saturday morning said: “I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” the Prime Minister continued. “My...
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked
RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The...
