Olivia Rodrigo reveals she's working on 'Sour' follow-up: 'I’m excited to show u!'

By Maia Kedem
 4 days ago

Yesterday (January 8) was the two year anniversary of “drivers license,” and Olivia Rodrigo had a sweet message and some exciting news to share, and it involved new music.

“Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u!," Olivia shared with her many fans and followers, before thanking them “for everything.” in an Instagram Story on Sunday night, ending her message with a heart emoji.

The temporary post also featured a video clip of herself with her main collaborator Dan Nigro , who produced her debut album, Sour . The pair rocked out, head-banging and playing a few keys of a mystery track on the piano, possibly giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Check out the clip below.

Rodrigo’s breakout single spent eight consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 and became the seventh single in the chart's history to have debuted at number one and spend at least its first eight weeks at the spot. And that was just the beginning, her debut album Sour album also shot to No. 1 upon its release in 2021, and spent five weeks total atop the chart. So obviously we can't wait to see what's she's gonna do next.

