Giants' Davis Webb reflects on first NFL start: 'Something I'll never forget'

He didn’t win the game, but Davis Webb called his first NFL start Sunday “very exciting” and “something I’ll never forget,” as it was something he had waited six full seasons for.

“I want to thank all the guys, it was a lot of fun,” Webb said of the game. “I think my favorite part was all the guys (who sat) were into the game and celebrating. After that rushing touchdown, the sideline felt a momentum switch and I just wish we got that a little earlier."

Head coach Brian Daboll only said that he thought starting Webb “was best for the team,” which makes sense in that Big Blue didn’t want either of their top two quarterbacks in harm’s way in a game that was virtually meaningless.

"Very thankful for that opportunity,” Webb said. “I thank Tyrod [Taylor] and Daniel [Jones], too, they supported me all week, and they helped a lot on the sidelines along with [quarterbacks coach] Shea [Tierney] and [offensive coordinator] Mike [Kafka].”

Webb was 23 of 40 for 168 yards and one TD, and ran six times for 41 yards and a TD, not a terrible line. However, while he did show some great flashes, especially in the fourth quarter, he often looked like a QB who had four snaps of NFL experience coming in and had been a third-stringer or practice squad player for six seasons.

“I thought he made some good plays and I thought some plays we obviously could've done better,” Daboll said. “I thought he competed for 60 minutes and gave us a chance at the end."

“We battled the number one seed in the NFC and took them four quarters,” Webb added. “I wish myself, first, and the offense, second, got off to a better start. The Eagles are a really good team. I didn't play good enough for us to win early in the game, but, that second half was really fun.”

In that second half, specifically the fourth quarter, Webb got his first career highlight: a 14-yard touchdown run that saw him call his own number on third-and-8 and truck Eagles safety Reed Blankenship on the way to the end zone.

“I slid on the first draw, and they kind of collapsed on me pretty quick. We called something similar, and there were some predetermined decisions there,” Webb said of the play call. “You've got to get in or get it close. So, when it was that opportunity, I was just anticipating and executed."

That drive, and the one before it that resulted in a field goal, showed a dramatic change in a Giants offense that had four punts (including three three-and-outs) and two drives stalled by mistakes or questionable calls (see: the fake field goal) in the first half.

"Coming out (of the half) we thought the game plan had to change. They did a good job taking away some of the things we tried to get going,” Webb said. “Once we settled down and got through some other things, such as me finding completions and running the ball with some zone schemes outside, I think we were able to get some momentum and get them on their heels for the first time in a while. We made them play four quarters and it came down to an onside kick."

Indeed, the Birds only led by more than two possessions for 5:27 of game time – the length of the Giants’ field goal drive that turned it from 19-0 to 19-3 – and they answered Philly’s field goal that made it 22-9 with 3:21 left with the first passing TD of Webb’s career: a 25-yard deep shot that Kenny Golladay corralled around Darius Slay, one play after Webb converted a fourth-and-one to keep the game alive.

"I told him on Tuesday or Wednesday, I said, 'I promise, if it's one-on-one, you're going to get a shot. And you're going to catch it. And you're going to do it,’” Webb said. “He did it over a former teammate in Detroit. It was a great opportunity for him, and he executed it. He played hard. We only played with two receivers most of the game, so they battled their butts off. Hopefully they get some Pedialytes on the bus ride home."

The catch was only Golladay’s eighth of the season, and his first TD catch in two years as a Giant, so beyond the fact that it made it a one-score game with less than two minutes left, it had special meaning for both players.

“I kind of blacked out to be honest. In the end zone I remember Kenny was so fired up and he deserved it,” Webb said. “He's come to work every single day and continues to get better. He had an opportunity and he executed it well and I'm very happy I got him the ball earlier."

That will likely be it for Webb, who will go back to the practice squad while Jones and Taylor reclaim their spots on the depth chart.

But, he’ll see the playoffs for the fourth straight year and he finally has his “true” NFL debut under his belt.

Not bad for a guy who almost traded in his helmet for a coach’s headset last summer, and there were only three words he could find to sum up where he is today.

"It's pretty cool.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch