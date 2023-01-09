WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board adds a seventh committee to its agenda and it’s brought about to bring more clout to Springfield. The Winnebago County Board tried something similar about two years ago but it only lasted about six months. Now seven board members meet for what County Chairperson Joe Chiarelli hopes will be a more ‘hands-on approach’ in state and federal government.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO