ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA to honor Betty White on late actresses birthday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is Back. The Nevada SPCA will pay tribute to the beloved veteran comedic actress, animal lover, and Golden Girl, Betty White, on what would have been her 101st birthday. The Betty White Challenge, launched in 2022, raises awareness and recognizes the actress for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Legendary daredevil Robbie Knievel passes away

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' begins next week, upcoming closures on I-15/Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The countdown is officially on for project "Dropicana". Traffic restrictions will begin around the Tropicana interchange and the Centennial Express on Tuesday, January 17. Tropicana will close in both directions between Dean Martin Drive and the New York-New York on January 22 for eight days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Healthcare labor shortage means laid off Desert Springs staff has options

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The announcement this week that Desert Springs Hospital would be shutting down its inpatient operations and laying off nearly 1,000 employees sent ripples throughout the Las Vegas Valley. But due to an ongoing labor shortage in the hospital industry, it appears unlikely the staff will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adaptive launch ramp coming to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Help is on the way for local boaters facing dropping water levels at Lake Mead. Lake Mead Mohave Adventures is installing a new adaptive launch ramp at Callville Bay Marina. With the orginal boat ramp closed due to the lack of water, the Mobi-mat BAM™...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The future of Nipton lottery sales after Spiegelworld purchase

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history set to be drawn Friday night, long lines of Southern Nevadans will likely persist in Primm and other border towns once again. As of Friday morning, the jackpot was $1.35 Billion with a cash option of...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue welcomes 3 new firefighter paramedics

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) promoted three firefighters to firefighter paramedics. On Tuesday, LVFR announced via Twitter that Firefighters Jaekle, Dailey, and Norcia were promoted to the rank of firefighter paramedic after completing their schooling. LVFR said their firefighter paramedics wear orange helmets...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to earn money by selling on Poshmark

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone is looking for additional streams of income these days. One way you can do that is by selling on Poshmark. Part-time seller Kimy Churchill joined us to share some tips.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Plaza Hotel looks for new hires at upcoming job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming hiring event. The Plaza is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy