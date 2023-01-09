Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
The End Of An Era: Gameworks Announces Closure Of Remaining LocationsTy D.Las Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce three tour dates at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will be making a stop in Las Vegas while on tour this spring. Live Nation announced the band has booked three dates at The Venetian Theatre on the Las Vegas Strip for Memorial Day weekend, May 24, 26 and 27.
news3lv.com
Westgate Las Vegas releases statement following death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas hotel that marks home for Elvis' iconic residency is saying goodbye following the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, died at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest on Thursday. Westgate Las Vegas released a statement...
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA to honor Betty White on late actresses birthday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is Back. The Nevada SPCA will pay tribute to the beloved veteran comedic actress, animal lover, and Golden Girl, Betty White, on what would have been her 101st birthday. The Betty White Challenge, launched in 2022, raises awareness and recognizes the actress for...
news3lv.com
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
news3lv.com
Legendary daredevil Robbie Knievel passes away
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
news3lv.com
Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' begins next week, upcoming closures on I-15/Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The countdown is officially on for project "Dropicana". Traffic restrictions will begin around the Tropicana interchange and the Centennial Express on Tuesday, January 17. Tropicana will close in both directions between Dean Martin Drive and the New York-New York on January 22 for eight days.
news3lv.com
Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
news3lv.com
Healthcare labor shortage means laid off Desert Springs staff has options
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The announcement this week that Desert Springs Hospital would be shutting down its inpatient operations and laying off nearly 1,000 employees sent ripples throughout the Las Vegas Valley. But due to an ongoing labor shortage in the hospital industry, it appears unlikely the staff will...
news3lv.com
Adaptive launch ramp coming to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Help is on the way for local boaters facing dropping water levels at Lake Mead. Lake Mead Mohave Adventures is installing a new adaptive launch ramp at Callville Bay Marina. With the orginal boat ramp closed due to the lack of water, the Mobi-mat BAM™...
news3lv.com
New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
news3lv.com
The future of Nipton lottery sales after Spiegelworld purchase
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history set to be drawn Friday night, long lines of Southern Nevadans will likely persist in Primm and other border towns once again. As of Friday morning, the jackpot was $1.35 Billion with a cash option of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue welcomes 3 new firefighter paramedics
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) promoted three firefighters to firefighter paramedics. On Tuesday, LVFR announced via Twitter that Firefighters Jaekle, Dailey, and Norcia were promoted to the rank of firefighter paramedic after completing their schooling. LVFR said their firefighter paramedics wear orange helmets...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas student found unresponsive honored with organ donor walk at local hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas student who was found suffering cardiac arrest at school was honored with an organ donor walk at a local hospital. Southern Hills Hospital shared a video on Wednesday honoring 18-year-old Jordan Tyler Brister. The hospital stated, "Jordan was an organ donor and...
news3lv.com
Local family hosts candlelight vigil after tow yard employee killed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community members are gathering to remember a tow yard employee who was shot and killed in downtown Las Vegas. The family of Jonet Dominguez is hosting a candlelight vigil at 108 W. Wyoming Ave at 6 p.m. on Friday. Dominguez was killed on Tuesday after...
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
news3lv.com
How to earn money by selling on Poshmark
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone is looking for additional streams of income these days. One way you can do that is by selling on Poshmark. Part-time seller Kimy Churchill joined us to share some tips.
news3lv.com
'She left us doing what she loved the most': Ashari Hughes' father remembers his princess
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sudden death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes after a flag football game last week has rocked the Las Vegas community. Tuesday night, her family and closest friends honored her with a balloon release outside Doolittle Community Center. Her closest friends shouting, "We love you Ashari,"...
news3lv.com
Plaza Hotel looks for new hires at upcoming job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming hiring event. The Plaza is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will...
Comments / 0