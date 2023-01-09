Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Girls’ Basketball Wins Montville Holiday Classic
On Dec. 27 and 29, the Old Saybrook girls’ basketball team competed in the Montville Holiday Classic. Going into the tournament, the Rams held a record of 3-1 on the season. In the opening round of the tournament, Old Saybrook played host Montville, winning by a score of 45-23. The victory led to a second-round matchup with St. Bernard, in which the Rams walked away with another victory, this time by a score of 39-34, to secure the tournament win.
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Boys’ Basketball Breaks Even in Games vs. Morgan, East Hampton
On Jan. 10, the Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team had a meeting with Morgan, in which the Rams lost by a score of 74-54. On the Old Saybrook side, Aaron Tolve had 21 points to lead the scoring, while Bradley Kulmann added nine points. London Sweeney also contributed with seven points.
zip06.com
Mendez Made 1st Team All-SCC as a Motivated, Confident Captain for East Haven
Playing soccer for nearly a decade and a half, Gianna Mendez never stops to improve upon herself from the previous play, game, or season. That was certainly evident as she concluded her East Haven soccer career with some lofty recognition in the midst of being a standout athlete and leader.
zip06.com
North Branford's Kuczynski Led by Example as State Champion Captain for ND-WH Football
Sometimes when you want to reach a goal or objective in life, you may have to dip out of your comfort zone a little bit. For Joshua Kuczynski, he did just that and it yielded him the distinction of being a leader for a state championship club. The Notre Dame-West...
zip06.com
North Branford Fencing Gaining Experience After Competive Tri-Meet with Cheshire, Hand
On Jan. 12, Cheshire hosted a fencing tri-meet with North Branford and Hand. The Thunderbirds displayed a great performance, especially for a young, inexperienced team. In the Men’s epee vs. Cheshire, the T-Birds went 4-5, (30-37 touches scored). In the Men’s epee vs. Hand, they posted a 1-8 record (21-41 touches scored).
zip06.com
Julie Takes Role as Valley Gymnastics Team Manager to Hartt
Julie Hartt has had a longstanding athletic career in the sport of gymnastics, but as a senior, she has moved into a new role that has allowed her to still vault towards being a major impact on the team while continuing to balance critical friendships with her peers. The Valley...
zip06.com
Ferrucci Fond of Teaching Fencing to Others as Hand Sabre Captain
The high school fencing community is one that is consistently growing but is also constantly tight-knit, allowing many fellow fencers to instill knowledge of the game into their younger teammates. That’s precisely what Anna Ferrucci adores about the sport, and she has certainly made that evident as a leader at Hand.
zip06.com
SCJSA Holds Annual Awards Dinner
The Southeast Connecticut Junior Soccer Association recently held its annual awards dinner. The dinner is organized annually to recognize volunteer adults and students who have excelled in soccer over the year. Jodi Ouellette and Doug Kiss have been volunteer coaching for over seven years, and still continue to help the soccer program in Westbrook. Westbrook Recreation wishes to recognize Jodi and Doug’s hard work and dedication. Congratulation to student athletes Ethan Angelini and Natalia Fineza. Both students are on the soccer teams at Westbrook High School.
zip06.com
Eleanor S. Cyphers
Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
zip06.com
Gerald ‘Gerry’ Stanwood Roberts
Gerald “Gerry” Stanwood Roberts, 82, of New Canaan passed away peacefully Dec. 28 at Waveny Care Center with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1940, in Middletown to the late Stanwood and Arline Swan Roberts. Gerry attended Morgan High School in Clinton and...
zip06.com
Eric Peter Bierrie
Eric Peter Bierrie, 95, of Essex passed away on Christmas Day. He was born in New York City on Oct. 23, 1927, to his Danish parents, Aage and Inger Sonne Bierrie. Peter is survived by his adoring wife of 29 years, Linda, whom he called the love of his life; and his beloved daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Davison and Catherine (Kevin) Liddy. He is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three stepchildren, and six step-grandchildren, by all of whom he was adored and admired. Peter was predeceased by his wife Ann and his son John.
zip06.com
Thomas Warren Ogletree
The Rev. Dr. Thomas Warren Ogletree, the Frederick Marquand Professor Emeritus of Theological Ethics at the Yale Divinity School, and its former dean, passed away on Jan. 4 at Artis Senior Living in Branford. He was 89 years old. Dr. Ogletree served as dean of Yale Divinity School from 1990...
zip06.com
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
zip06.com
BLT Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to Land
Join the Branford Land Trust on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Blackstone Memorial Library for a series of short films that highlight Native American bonds to land, including nations in the northeast like the Narragansett, Penobscot, and Shinnecock. The films will be followed by a discussion led by our guest Clan Mother Shoran Waupatukuay Piper, author of the book Red Road: Traditional Voices of Afro-Indigenous America.
zip06.com
Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford
Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
zip06.com
Living 2022 Year In Review
This past year, people wanted to read about Jacques Pépin, invasive plants, a new restaurant in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven, bird feeders, the secret of Chester’s success, and Madison Cinemas. Here is a look at some of our most-read stories in the Living section from...
zip06.com
Lorraine Tvrdik: Culinary Support for the Police
While grants, elections, and fundraisers often make their mark on a community, Lorraine Tvrdik of Madison is making a difference simply by turning on her oven. “Every year, I have always made cookies, and I have always given a lot away,” Lorraine says. The recipients of her culinary creations?...
zip06.com
Got Your Goat
A goat strikes a pose for a picture taker at Meigs Point in Hammonasset Beach State Park on Jan 7. Got Your Goat Farm organized an event that allowed participants to interact with the kids born over Christmas.
zip06.com
Lois Stover: Nature and Gardening Connects Us All
With its adult and junior groups, the North Haven Garden Club has participated in a myriad of activities, from uplifting community-wide beautification, friendly floral-based competitions amongst members, and art and crafts projects for senior citizens. All of this germinated from one of its co-founders and its first president, longtime North Haven resident Lois Stover.
zip06.com
Lending a Hand
Dave Minervini lends a hand to daughter Cora, 10, and son Ethan, 12, during the public skate at the East Haven Veterans Memorial Ice Rink on Jan. 8.
