Old Saybrook, CT

Old Saybrook Girls’ Basketball Wins Montville Holiday Classic

On Dec. 27 and 29, the Old Saybrook girls’ basketball team competed in the Montville Holiday Classic. Going into the tournament, the Rams held a record of 3-1 on the season. In the opening round of the tournament, Old Saybrook played host Montville, winning by a score of 45-23. The victory led to a second-round matchup with St. Bernard, in which the Rams walked away with another victory, this time by a score of 39-34, to secure the tournament win.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Julie Takes Role as Valley Gymnastics Team Manager to Hartt

Julie Hartt has had a longstanding athletic career in the sport of gymnastics, but as a senior, she has moved into a new role that has allowed her to still vault towards being a major impact on the team while continuing to balance critical friendships with her peers. The Valley...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Ferrucci Fond of Teaching Fencing to Others as Hand Sabre Captain

The high school fencing community is one that is consistently growing but is also constantly tight-knit, allowing many fellow fencers to instill knowledge of the game into their younger teammates. That’s precisely what Anna Ferrucci adores about the sport, and she has certainly made that evident as a leader at Hand.
MADISON, CT
SCJSA Holds Annual Awards Dinner

The Southeast Connecticut Junior Soccer Association recently held its annual awards dinner. The dinner is organized annually to recognize volunteer adults and students who have excelled in soccer over the year. Jodi Ouellette and Doug Kiss have been volunteer coaching for over seven years, and still continue to help the soccer program in Westbrook. Westbrook Recreation wishes to recognize Jodi and Doug’s hard work and dedication. Congratulation to student athletes Ethan Angelini and Natalia Fineza. Both students are on the soccer teams at Westbrook High School.
WESTBROOK, CT
Eleanor S. Cyphers

Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
BRANFORD, CT
Gerald ‘Gerry’ Stanwood Roberts

Gerald “Gerry” Stanwood Roberts, 82, of New Canaan passed away peacefully Dec. 28 at Waveny Care Center with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1940, in Middletown to the late Stanwood and Arline Swan Roberts. Gerry attended Morgan High School in Clinton and...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eric Peter Bierrie

Eric Peter Bierrie, 95, of Essex passed away on Christmas Day. He was born in New York City on Oct. 23, 1927, to his Danish parents, Aage and Inger Sonne Bierrie. Peter is survived by his adoring wife of 29 years, Linda, whom he called the love of his life; and his beloved daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Davison and Catherine (Kevin) Liddy. He is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three stepchildren, and six step-grandchildren, by all of whom he was adored and admired. Peter was predeceased by his wife Ann and his son John.
ESSEX, CT
Thomas Warren Ogletree

The Rev. Dr. Thomas Warren Ogletree, the Frederick Marquand Professor Emeritus of Theological Ethics at the Yale Divinity School, and its former dean, passed away on Jan. 4 at Artis Senior Living in Branford. He was 89 years old. Dr. Ogletree served as dean of Yale Divinity School from 1990...
BRANFORD, CT
Residents Report Racist Flyers

Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
BLT Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to Land

Join the Branford Land Trust on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Blackstone Memorial Library for a series of short films that highlight Native American bonds to land, including nations in the northeast like the Narragansett, Penobscot, and Shinnecock. The films will be followed by a discussion led by our guest Clan Mother Shoran Waupatukuay Piper, author of the book Red Road: Traditional Voices of Afro-Indigenous America.
BRANFORD, CT
Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford

Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
BRANFORD, CT
Living 2022 Year In Review

This past year, people wanted to read about Jacques Pépin, invasive plants, a new restaurant in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven, bird feeders, the secret of Chester’s success, and Madison Cinemas. Here is a look at some of our most-read stories in the Living section from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Lorraine Tvrdik: Culinary Support for the Police

While grants, elections, and fundraisers often make their mark on a community, Lorraine Tvrdik of Madison is making a difference simply by turning on her oven. “Every year, I have always made cookies, and I have always given a lot away,” Lorraine says. The recipients of her culinary creations?...
MADISON, CT
Got Your Goat

A goat strikes a pose for a picture taker at Meigs Point in Hammonasset Beach State Park on Jan 7. Got Your Goat Farm organized an event that allowed participants to interact with the kids born over Christmas.
MADISON, CT
Lois Stover: Nature and Gardening Connects Us All

With its adult and junior groups, the North Haven Garden Club has participated in a myriad of activities, from uplifting community-wide beautification, friendly floral-based competitions amongst members, and art and crafts projects for senior citizens. All of this germinated from one of its co-founders and its first president, longtime North Haven resident Lois Stover.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Lending a Hand

Dave Minervini lends a hand to daughter Cora, 10, and son Ethan, 12, during the public skate at the East Haven Veterans Memorial Ice Rink on Jan. 8.
EAST HAVEN, CT

