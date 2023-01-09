Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland
When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets
A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
nbcrightnow.com
Accused Richland Child Rapist Pleads Guilty
(Richland, WA) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of five years has pleaded guilty. Richland Police say a 13-year-old girl came forward and told officers she had been molested by Matthew Lowe. Detectives then began an investigation and discovered there were more victims in the case. Lowe was arrested and yesterday took the plea deal that was before him, just before a jury was to be seated in a trial. Lowe was charged with Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. Now Lowe faces a life sentence with a possible release after he serves 17.5 years on the 2nd Degree Rape of Child count, and the maximum sentence for every other charge.
FOX 11 and 41
Moxee police searching for missing juvenile
MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
KIMA TV
KIMA TV
Deputies say fentanyl has become a 'major commodity' in Yakima
YAKIMA -- Sheriff Officials say four years ago, an average fentanyl arrest involved around 40 pills. Now it's become a major commodity with police making arrests for possession of over 100,000 pills. Within the last couple years, local law enforcement has partnered with the FBI to take down some of...
Yakima Email Scam Could Impact Your Computer
An internet scam that's hitting email boxes in Yakima could result in your computer being attacked by malware or hackers. You may be curious but don't click on the link or start button. The email first thanks you for having your Honda Accord Sedan serviced at the local Honda dealership....
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
KIMA TV
Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed
YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
KIMA TV
'They leave us in the dark,' mobile homeowners share concerns after purchasing their park
A mobile home park community in Selah came together to purchase their park land to save it from being bought out and demolished for redevelopment. Today we hear from people who live at Selah Hills, and they open up about how difficult this transition has been. "Nobody knows anything and...
FOX 11 and 41
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
FOX 11 and 41
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
FOX 11 and 41
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
7 Tri-Cities teens are charged with murder. Why are some in adult court and others not?
A teen who is 13 or 14 can only face adult charges for 2 crimes.
