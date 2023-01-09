ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gap, WA

KIMA TV

YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland

When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets

A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Police needs help, searching for theft suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. — On December 26, the woman pictured was seen stealing debit cards at a Safeway in Yakima. If you know the suspect or have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Jeff Ely with the Yakima Police Department.
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Accused Richland Child Rapist Pleads Guilty

(Richland, WA) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of five years has pleaded guilty. Richland Police say a 13-year-old girl came forward and told officers she had been molested by Matthew Lowe. Detectives then began an investigation and discovered there were more victims in the case. Lowe was arrested and yesterday took the plea deal that was before him, just before a jury was to be seated in a trial. Lowe was charged with Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. Now Lowe faces a life sentence with a possible release after he serves 17.5 years on the 2nd Degree Rape of Child count, and the maximum sentence for every other charge.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Moxee police searching for missing juvenile

MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
MOXEE, WA
KIMA TV

Man accused of raping a child pleads guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of five years, pled guilty on Jan. 11. According to officials of the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Lowe of Richland, pled guilty to Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Deputies say fentanyl has become a 'major commodity' in Yakima

YAKIMA -- Sheriff Officials say four years ago, an average fentanyl arrest involved around 40 pills. Now it's become a major commodity with police making arrests for possession of over 100,000 pills. Within the last couple years, local law enforcement has partnered with the FBI to take down some of...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Email Scam Could Impact Your Computer

An internet scam that's hitting email boxes in Yakima could result in your computer being attacked by malware or hackers. You may be curious but don't click on the link or start button. The email first thanks you for having your Honda Accord Sedan serviced at the local Honda dealership....
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Investigation into Richland crash near river continues

RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed

YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche

COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
COWICHE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP investigates a weekend crime spree

PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified

WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
WAPATO, WA

