US inflation eased again, falling to 6.5% over the past 12 months. A look at the numbers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising consumer prices in the United States moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation eased to 6.5% in December compared...
Federal COVID aid OK’d to pay for roads, natural disasters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State and local governments will soon gain new flexibility to spend billions of federal coronavirus relief dollars on things not directly related to the pandemic, including new roads and bridges and aid to people affected by wildfires, floods and other natural disasters. The broadened spending...
It’s not just inflation. Here’s why your car insurance rates are likely going up this year
If you haven't received a notice yet that your auto insurance rate is increasing, you can likely expect one is coming. The General compiled a list of factors that may contribute to higher car insurance rates, including data from the Insurance Information Institute, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and other industry sources and news coverage.
FAA system outage is causing flight disruptions across the United States
A Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before flying is experiencing an outage, affecting flights in the United States. It’s unclear how many flights will be affected, because some airlines may be able to operate without information from the system, known as the NOTAMS — or Notice to Air Missions — system.
Smart Money: Your Money in 2023: Investing in the Stock Market
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions....
Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it
Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for...
Answers to 5 confusing student loan debt cancellation questions | PennyWise podcast
Is there any new information about the student loan debt cancellation plan from the President?. Host Teri Barr is finding out by talking with Cecilia Clark, a student loan specialist with NerdWallet. Clark also answers the five biggest and most confusing questions about student debt cancellation, including if the lawsuits...
