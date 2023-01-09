ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, CT

Julie Takes Role as Valley Gymnastics Team Manager to Hartt

Julie Hartt has had a longstanding athletic career in the sport of gymnastics, but as a senior, she has moved into a new role that has allowed her to still vault towards being a major impact on the team while continuing to balance critical friendships with her peers. The Valley...
DEEP RIVER, CT
SCJSA Holds Annual Awards Dinner

The Southeast Connecticut Junior Soccer Association recently held its annual awards dinner. The dinner is organized annually to recognize volunteer adults and students who have excelled in soccer over the year. Jodi Ouellette and Doug Kiss have been volunteer coaching for over seven years, and still continue to help the soccer program in Westbrook. Westbrook Recreation wishes to recognize Jodi and Doug’s hard work and dedication. Congratulation to student athletes Ethan Angelini and Natalia Fineza. Both students are on the soccer teams at Westbrook High School.
WESTBROOK, CT
Eleanor S. Cyphers

Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
BRANFORD, CT
Happy Fourth! And Great Idea …

One World Roasters, 967 North High Street, East Haven, recently celebrated its fourth year in business, and so congrats to them! If you’ve not had a chance to visit, when you do you’ll find an array of coffees, coffee blends, speciality drinks, baked good, gift items, and more. Their drip coffee in January, from Sierra Nevada, is a Colombian bold, dark roast that promises “smooth notes of brown sugar and toasted walnut.” They also are celebrating the New Year with new bags that are made of biodegradable plant-based materials and that are fully compostable, making their fair trade and organic coffees even more enjoyable. Good for them! Find out more at www.oneworldroasters.com.
EAST HAVEN, CT
John Alden Pianta

John Alden Pianta, 74, of Deep River, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 50 years, Laurie, and their three children. John was born on Jan. 19, 1948, the only child of Alden Alfonse and Lena Del Pasqua Pianta in Chester. After graduating from Valley Regional High School (VRHS) in 1966, he went on to study Industrial Education at Central Connecticut State College.
DEEP RIVER, CT
Residents Report Racist Flyers

Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
You Can’t Stop the Beat: STC’s 5th Anniversary Cabaret

Branford Parks & Recreation/Shoreline Theatre Company (STC) is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a show-stopping cabaret called You Can’t Stop the Beat!. Please join in on the celebration, with a look back at the past 14 productions, on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in The Cathyann Roding Auditorium at Branford High School, 185 East Main St.
BRANFORD, CT
BLT Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to Land

Join the Branford Land Trust on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Blackstone Memorial Library for a series of short films that highlight Native American bonds to land, including nations in the northeast like the Narragansett, Penobscot, and Shinnecock. The films will be followed by a discussion led by our guest Clan Mother Shoran Waupatukuay Piper, author of the book Red Road: Traditional Voices of Afro-Indigenous America.
BRANFORD, CT
Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford

Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
BRANFORD, CT
Thomas Warren Ogletree

The Rev. Dr. Thomas Warren Ogletree, the Frederick Marquand Professor Emeritus of Theological Ethics at the Yale Divinity School, and its former dean, passed away on Jan. 4 at Artis Senior Living in Branford. He was 89 years old. Dr. Ogletree served as dean of Yale Divinity School from 1990...
BRANFORD, CT
Living 2022 Year In Review

This past year, people wanted to read about Jacques Pépin, invasive plants, a new restaurant in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven, bird feeders, the secret of Chester’s success, and Madison Cinemas. Here is a look at some of our most-read stories in the Living section from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Lorraine Tvrdik: Culinary Support for the Police

While grants, elections, and fundraisers often make their mark on a community, Lorraine Tvrdik of Madison is making a difference simply by turning on her oven. “Every year, I have always made cookies, and I have always given a lot away,” Lorraine says. The recipients of her culinary creations?...
MADISON, CT
Lucille Finkel: Reach for the Top

Constant upward mobility has been a fixture in the life of Lucille Finkel, who can encapsulate such a direction considering the changing nature of automobiles. “I remember growing up, to start the car, you had to crank it,” she says. “Today, you start the car from the house! How much more progress can you make?”
NEW HAVEN, CT
John Walter Greenman

John Walter Greenman, 86, of New York City and Guilford, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 30. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Storms Greenman; his daughter, Catherine Greenman D’Albert, his son-in-law, Richard D’Albert; and his son, Edward Greenman, all of New York City. He was the loving grandfather of Peter, Nate, Henry, and Josephine D’Albert. A brother, James Greenman, predeceased him.
GUILFORD, CT
Boghos Mooradian

Boghos Mooradian passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Dec. 31 . He was known as the “Voice of Guilford” for Guilford High School (GHS). He is the loving husband of the late Marie W. Mooradian. Boghos was born in Cleveland on Dec. 4, 1927, the son of the late Kachadoor Mooradian and Elizabeth (Blouman) Mooradian.
GUILFORD, CT
Lois Stover: Nature and Gardening Connects Us All

With its adult and junior groups, the North Haven Garden Club has participated in a myriad of activities, from uplifting community-wide beautification, friendly floral-based competitions amongst members, and art and crafts projects for senior citizens. All of this germinated from one of its co-founders and its first president, longtime North Haven resident Lois Stover.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Vox Church to Host Night-to-Shine Prom for People with Special Needs

Vox Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, Feb. 10 at Vox Church, 131 Commercial Parkway, Building 4, Branford. Vox Church says it is part of a worldwide movement God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved. More information can be found at NightToShineBranford.com.
BRANFORD, CT
Young Promotes Sustainable Solutions in Fashion

With a little help from her friends, Grace Young has pulled together an eclectic, all-gender, all-inclusive, all-sizes fashion show promoting sustainable solutions. The show is meant to help reset what Grace feels is often the “toxic mindset” created in society by the fashion industry. “I want people to...

