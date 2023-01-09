Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Related
zip06.com
Branford Boys’ Indoor Track Team Sees Many Personal Records at Jim Barber Invitational
On Jan. 11, the Branford boys’ indoor track and field team competed in the Jim Barber Invitational at SCSU. The Hornets had a variety of standout performances, as they look towards the second half of the season. Colin Donahoe had an outstanding performance in the 1000 Meters, recording a...
zip06.com
Mendez Made 1st Team All-SCC as a Motivated, Confident Captain for East Haven
Playing soccer for nearly a decade and a half, Gianna Mendez never stops to improve upon herself from the previous play, game, or season. That was certainly evident as she concluded her East Haven soccer career with some lofty recognition in the midst of being a standout athlete and leader.
zip06.com
Julie Takes Role as Valley Gymnastics Team Manager to Hartt
Julie Hartt has had a longstanding athletic career in the sport of gymnastics, but as a senior, she has moved into a new role that has allowed her to still vault towards being a major impact on the team while continuing to balance critical friendships with her peers. The Valley...
zip06.com
SCJSA Holds Annual Awards Dinner
The Southeast Connecticut Junior Soccer Association recently held its annual awards dinner. The dinner is organized annually to recognize volunteer adults and students who have excelled in soccer over the year. Jodi Ouellette and Doug Kiss have been volunteer coaching for over seven years, and still continue to help the soccer program in Westbrook. Westbrook Recreation wishes to recognize Jodi and Doug’s hard work and dedication. Congratulation to student athletes Ethan Angelini and Natalia Fineza. Both students are on the soccer teams at Westbrook High School.
zip06.com
Eleanor S. Cyphers
Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
zip06.com
Happy Fourth! And Great Idea …
One World Roasters, 967 North High Street, East Haven, recently celebrated its fourth year in business, and so congrats to them! If you’ve not had a chance to visit, when you do you’ll find an array of coffees, coffee blends, speciality drinks, baked good, gift items, and more. Their drip coffee in January, from Sierra Nevada, is a Colombian bold, dark roast that promises “smooth notes of brown sugar and toasted walnut.” They also are celebrating the New Year with new bags that are made of biodegradable plant-based materials and that are fully compostable, making their fair trade and organic coffees even more enjoyable. Good for them! Find out more at www.oneworldroasters.com.
zip06.com
John Alden Pianta
John Alden Pianta, 74, of Deep River, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 50 years, Laurie, and their three children. John was born on Jan. 19, 1948, the only child of Alden Alfonse and Lena Del Pasqua Pianta in Chester. After graduating from Valley Regional High School (VRHS) in 1966, he went on to study Industrial Education at Central Connecticut State College.
zip06.com
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
zip06.com
You Can’t Stop the Beat: STC’s 5th Anniversary Cabaret
Branford Parks & Recreation/Shoreline Theatre Company (STC) is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a show-stopping cabaret called You Can’t Stop the Beat!. Please join in on the celebration, with a look back at the past 14 productions, on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in The Cathyann Roding Auditorium at Branford High School, 185 East Main St.
zip06.com
BLT Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to Land
Join the Branford Land Trust on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Blackstone Memorial Library for a series of short films that highlight Native American bonds to land, including nations in the northeast like the Narragansett, Penobscot, and Shinnecock. The films will be followed by a discussion led by our guest Clan Mother Shoran Waupatukuay Piper, author of the book Red Road: Traditional Voices of Afro-Indigenous America.
zip06.com
Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford
Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
zip06.com
Thomas Warren Ogletree
The Rev. Dr. Thomas Warren Ogletree, the Frederick Marquand Professor Emeritus of Theological Ethics at the Yale Divinity School, and its former dean, passed away on Jan. 4 at Artis Senior Living in Branford. He was 89 years old. Dr. Ogletree served as dean of Yale Divinity School from 1990...
zip06.com
Living 2022 Year In Review
This past year, people wanted to read about Jacques Pépin, invasive plants, a new restaurant in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven, bird feeders, the secret of Chester’s success, and Madison Cinemas. Here is a look at some of our most-read stories in the Living section from...
zip06.com
Lorraine Tvrdik: Culinary Support for the Police
While grants, elections, and fundraisers often make their mark on a community, Lorraine Tvrdik of Madison is making a difference simply by turning on her oven. “Every year, I have always made cookies, and I have always given a lot away,” Lorraine says. The recipients of her culinary creations?...
zip06.com
Lucille Finkel: Reach for the Top
Constant upward mobility has been a fixture in the life of Lucille Finkel, who can encapsulate such a direction considering the changing nature of automobiles. “I remember growing up, to start the car, you had to crank it,” she says. “Today, you start the car from the house! How much more progress can you make?”
zip06.com
John Walter Greenman
John Walter Greenman, 86, of New York City and Guilford, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 30. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Storms Greenman; his daughter, Catherine Greenman D’Albert, his son-in-law, Richard D’Albert; and his son, Edward Greenman, all of New York City. He was the loving grandfather of Peter, Nate, Henry, and Josephine D’Albert. A brother, James Greenman, predeceased him.
zip06.com
Boghos Mooradian
Boghos Mooradian passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Dec. 31 . He was known as the “Voice of Guilford” for Guilford High School (GHS). He is the loving husband of the late Marie W. Mooradian. Boghos was born in Cleveland on Dec. 4, 1927, the son of the late Kachadoor Mooradian and Elizabeth (Blouman) Mooradian.
zip06.com
Lois Stover: Nature and Gardening Connects Us All
With its adult and junior groups, the North Haven Garden Club has participated in a myriad of activities, from uplifting community-wide beautification, friendly floral-based competitions amongst members, and art and crafts projects for senior citizens. All of this germinated from one of its co-founders and its first president, longtime North Haven resident Lois Stover.
zip06.com
Vox Church to Host Night-to-Shine Prom for People with Special Needs
Vox Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, Feb. 10 at Vox Church, 131 Commercial Parkway, Building 4, Branford. Vox Church says it is part of a worldwide movement God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved. More information can be found at NightToShineBranford.com.
zip06.com
Young Promotes Sustainable Solutions in Fashion
With a little help from her friends, Grace Young has pulled together an eclectic, all-gender, all-inclusive, all-sizes fashion show promoting sustainable solutions. The show is meant to help reset what Grace feels is often the “toxic mindset” created in society by the fashion industry. “I want people to...
Comments / 0