ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Anti-abortion ordinance passes in Roosevelt County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roosevelt County is joining the list of New Mexico counties approving ordinances aimed at preventing abortions. The new ordinance passed on a four to one vote during Tuesday night’s county commission meeting. Before voting to approve the ordinance, county commissioners heard two hoursThe new ordinance puts restrictions on area clinic’s ability to […]
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
KFDA

Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - The state of New Mexico is giving $6.5 million for the Curry County Event Center Multipurpose Livestock Pavilion. Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration awarded $45 million from the Regional Recreation Centers/Qualify of Life Grant to tribal, municipal, and county governments.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
yournewsnm.com

AEROCARE ANNOUNCES PLANS TO OPEN BASE IN PORTALES

Aero Care has announced its plans to open an air medical base in Roosevelt County during the second quarter of this year. The new base will be located at Roosevelt General Hospital (RGH) in Portales, NM and will provide air transport services to Roosevelt County and the surrounding regions. “We...
PORTALES, NM
KCBD

Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KFDA

Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Four found dead after early morning house fire

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Four people were found dead inside a home that caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Crews responded to the fire around 2:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call about the fire in the 500 block of Wallace Street. Clovis...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say Ian Downs, a New Mexico man charged in a shooting was trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl with developmental disabilities at the time. He told police he shot in self defense when he wounded a man in Clovis on New Year’s day. According to court documents, the shooting […]
CLOVIS, NM
yournewsnm.com

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
CLOVIS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy