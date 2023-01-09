Read full article on original website
Anti-abortion ordinance passes in Roosevelt County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roosevelt County is joining the list of New Mexico counties approving ordinances aimed at preventing abortions. The new ordinance passed on a four to one vote during Tuesday night’s county commission meeting. Before voting to approve the ordinance, county commissioners heard two hoursThe new ordinance puts restrictions on area clinic’s ability to […]
KFDA
Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million
CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - The state of New Mexico is giving $6.5 million for the Curry County Event Center Multipurpose Livestock Pavilion. Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration awarded $45 million from the Regional Recreation Centers/Qualify of Life Grant to tribal, municipal, and county governments.
KFDA
United Way, New Mexico officials asking for volunteers, donations for homeless count
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - United Way and New Mexico officials are asking for volunteers and donations for a homeless count. United Way of Eastern New Mexico and Clovis, Portales, and Tucumcari organizations are coming together for the Point In Time (PIT) for people experiencing homelessness. The United States Department...
KFDA
VIDEO: Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
VIDEO: Experts speak on new childhood obesity guidelines. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
searchlightnm.org
Eastern New Mexico is restricting abortion — one ordinance at a time
PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico, the latest battleground in New Mexico’s fight over abortion, drew 100 people from across the state on Tuesday as Roosevelt County Commissioners overwhelmingly passed an ordinance to severely limit access to reproductive rights. The county is one of several communities on the Texas...
Eastern NM organizations to conduct PIT count for Clovis, Portales, Tucumcari
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Way of Eastern NM, along with other organizations around Clovis, Portales and Tucumcari, are preparing for its upcoming Point in Time count, which is scheduled to begin at the end of January. According to a news release from the United Way of Eastern NM, the PIT count, […]
yournewsnm.com
AEROCARE ANNOUNCES PLANS TO OPEN BASE IN PORTALES
Aero Care has announced its plans to open an air medical base in Roosevelt County during the second quarter of this year. The new base will be located at Roosevelt General Hospital (RGH) in Portales, NM and will provide air transport services to Roosevelt County and the surrounding regions. “We...
KCBD
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
KFDA
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
abc7amarillo.com
Suspect arrested in Amarillo, 4 months after Clovis police find hundreds of fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Four months after Clovis police found hundreds of fentanyl pills, the suspect was arrested in Amarillo. Wesley Chapman, 45, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer. According to...
4 dead after early Thursday house fire in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information about an early Thursday morning fire that killed four people in Clovis. According to a news release from the department, Clovis Police received a call to a house fire in the 500 block of Wallace around 2:18 a.m. Thursday. When the Clovis Fire […]
abc7amarillo.com
Four found dead after early morning house fire
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Four people were found dead inside a home that caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Crews responded to the fire around 2:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call about the fire in the 500 block of Wallace Street. Clovis...
Texas man accused in New Mexico shooting has charges dropped
Clovis police are still investigating, and the District Attorney's Office said charges could be filed in the future.
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say Ian Downs, a New Mexico man charged in a shooting was trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl with developmental disabilities at the time. He told police he shot in self defense when he wounded a man in Clovis on New Year’s day. According to court documents, the shooting […]
yournewsnm.com
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED
The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
