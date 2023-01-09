Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Girls’ Basketball Wins Montville Holiday Classic
On Dec. 27 and 29, the Old Saybrook girls’ basketball team competed in the Montville Holiday Classic. Going into the tournament, the Rams held a record of 3-1 on the season. In the opening round of the tournament, Old Saybrook played host Montville, winning by a score of 45-23. The victory led to a second-round matchup with St. Bernard, in which the Rams walked away with another victory, this time by a score of 39-34, to secure the tournament win.
zip06.com
Mendez Made 1st Team All-SCC as a Motivated, Confident Captain for East Haven
Playing soccer for nearly a decade and a half, Gianna Mendez never stops to improve upon herself from the previous play, game, or season. That was certainly evident as she concluded her East Haven soccer career with some lofty recognition in the midst of being a standout athlete and leader.
zip06.com
North Branford's Kuczynski Led by Example as State Champion Captain for ND-WH Football
Sometimes when you want to reach a goal or objective in life, you may have to dip out of your comfort zone a little bit. For Joshua Kuczynski, he did just that and it yielded him the distinction of being a leader for a state championship club. The Notre Dame-West...
zip06.com
Ferrucci Fond of Teaching Fencing to Others as Hand Sabre Captain
The high school fencing community is one that is consistently growing but is also constantly tight-knit, allowing many fellow fencers to instill knowledge of the game into their younger teammates. That’s precisely what Anna Ferrucci adores about the sport, and she has certainly made that evident as a leader at Hand.
zip06.com
SCJSA Holds Annual Awards Dinner
The Southeast Connecticut Junior Soccer Association recently held its annual awards dinner. The dinner is organized annually to recognize volunteer adults and students who have excelled in soccer over the year. Jodi Ouellette and Doug Kiss have been volunteer coaching for over seven years, and still continue to help the soccer program in Westbrook. Westbrook Recreation wishes to recognize Jodi and Doug’s hard work and dedication. Congratulation to student athletes Ethan Angelini and Natalia Fineza. Both students are on the soccer teams at Westbrook High School.
zip06.com
Eleanor S. Cyphers
Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
zip06.com
Happy Fourth! And Great Idea …
One World Roasters, 967 North High Street, East Haven, recently celebrated its fourth year in business, and so congrats to them! If you’ve not had a chance to visit, when you do you’ll find an array of coffees, coffee blends, speciality drinks, baked good, gift items, and more. Their drip coffee in January, from Sierra Nevada, is a Colombian bold, dark roast that promises “smooth notes of brown sugar and toasted walnut.” They also are celebrating the New Year with new bags that are made of biodegradable plant-based materials and that are fully compostable, making their fair trade and organic coffees even more enjoyable. Good for them! Find out more at www.oneworldroasters.com.
zip06.com
Sr. Betty Dorr, O.P.
Sr. Betty Dorr, O.P. (Elizabeth Gardiner Dorr) died peacefully on Jan. 2, at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Kentucky, where she had been lovingly attended by the Dominican Sisters of Peace during her senior years of failing health. Sr. Betty was born on Nov. 3, 1930, in Miami, Florida....
zip06.com
You Can’t Stop the Beat: STC’s 5th Anniversary Cabaret
Branford Parks & Recreation/Shoreline Theatre Company (STC) is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a show-stopping cabaret called You Can’t Stop the Beat!. Please join in on the celebration, with a look back at the past 14 productions, on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in The Cathyann Roding Auditorium at Branford High School, 185 East Main St.
zip06.com
Gerald ‘Gerry’ Stanwood Roberts
Gerald “Gerry” Stanwood Roberts, 82, of New Canaan passed away peacefully Dec. 28 at Waveny Care Center with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1940, in Middletown to the late Stanwood and Arline Swan Roberts. Gerry attended Morgan High School in Clinton and...
zip06.com
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
zip06.com
Thomas Warren Ogletree
The Rev. Dr. Thomas Warren Ogletree, the Frederick Marquand Professor Emeritus of Theological Ethics at the Yale Divinity School, and its former dean, passed away on Jan. 4 at Artis Senior Living in Branford. He was 89 years old. Dr. Ogletree served as dean of Yale Divinity School from 1990...
zip06.com
BLT Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to Land
Join the Branford Land Trust on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Blackstone Memorial Library for a series of short films that highlight Native American bonds to land, including nations in the northeast like the Narragansett, Penobscot, and Shinnecock. The films will be followed by a discussion led by our guest Clan Mother Shoran Waupatukuay Piper, author of the book Red Road: Traditional Voices of Afro-Indigenous America.
zip06.com
Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford
Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
zip06.com
Got Your Goat
A goat strikes a pose for a picture taker at Meigs Point in Hammonasset Beach State Park on Jan 7. Got Your Goat Farm organized an event that allowed participants to interact with the kids born over Christmas.
zip06.com
Living 2022 Year In Review
This past year, people wanted to read about Jacques Pépin, invasive plants, a new restaurant in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven, bird feeders, the secret of Chester’s success, and Madison Cinemas. Here is a look at some of our most-read stories in the Living section from...
zip06.com
Lucille Finkel: Reach for the Top
Constant upward mobility has been a fixture in the life of Lucille Finkel, who can encapsulate such a direction considering the changing nature of automobiles. “I remember growing up, to start the car, you had to crank it,” she says. “Today, you start the car from the house! How much more progress can you make?”
zip06.com
Lorraine Tvrdik: Culinary Support for the Police
While grants, elections, and fundraisers often make their mark on a community, Lorraine Tvrdik of Madison is making a difference simply by turning on her oven. “Every year, I have always made cookies, and I have always given a lot away,” Lorraine says. The recipients of her culinary creations?...
zip06.com
John Walter Greenman
John Walter Greenman, 86, of New York City and Guilford, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 30. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Storms Greenman; his daughter, Catherine Greenman D’Albert, his son-in-law, Richard D’Albert; and his son, Edward Greenman, all of New York City. He was the loving grandfather of Peter, Nate, Henry, and Josephine D’Albert. A brother, James Greenman, predeceased him.
zip06.com
Regional Traffic Unit Reports Successful First Year
The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit Regional Traffic Enforcement Team (SSCTU) has wrapped its first year with its mission to create safer roadways in its enforcement locations and to educate and establish positive interactions with motorists. Led by sergeants Antonio De Pascale and Joseph Mulhern of the North Haven and...
