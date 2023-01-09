ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

2022 Greasing of the Poles: Return of the Big Greasy

By Kylee Bond
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It’s back, bigger and greasier than ever! Join WGNO’s Kenny Lopez for 2022 Greasing of the Poles: Return of the Big Greasy LIVE from the award-winning Royal Sonesta New Orleans!

RELATED: Catch this viral TikTok comedian at NOLA’s Greasing of the Poles Mardi Gras 2022: Full Parade Schedule

